WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2015 Preview: Matches & Predictions

Here’s our extensive preview piece on each and every announced matchup that will take place on the December 2015 PPV/special event, WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2015!

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

Predictions & Winners: As fas as PPV Kickoff matches go, this one has the potential to be the best one of 2015. That grand prediction of ours depends on how much time this match gets. Both Divas have created magic during their NXT bouts, so our expectations are high for Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to deliver one of the best matches on the night. Since Becky doesn’t have any of her stablemates backing her any more, we have to give the edge in this match to Sasha Banks. Naomi and Tamina Snuka will intervene somehow and cause Becky to make a costly mistake. After a hard fought battle, we’ll witness that devastating Banks Statement backbreaker/submission hold and Sasha will prevail.

Alberto Del Rio (c) vs. Jack Swagger (Chairs Match for the WWE United States Championship)

Predictions & Winners: Hey everyone, it’s the WrestleMania 29 rematch no one asked for! In all seriousness though, the winner of this matchup is a complete forgone conclusion. Alberto Del Rio has returned to the WWE with an awesome tan, better conditioning and a newfound mean streak. Now that he’s dropped Zeb Coulter as his co-manager of MexAmerica, Rio is running around with the United States champion along with his League of Nations stablemates. Zeb’s former accomplice Jack Swagger climbed out of the whole he was hiding in and is back to face Rio in a Chairs match for the title. Swagger and Rio will have a decent match and all, no doubt. But you can expect to see Rio leave TLC 2015 with his title still intact. Don’t be surprised to see Zeb realign himself with his former partner Swagger, either.

Ryback vs. Rusev (with Lana)

Predictions & Winners: Ryback is hungry (as usual) and Rusev seems to be rejuvenated thanks to to Lana having his back again. This random feud hasn’t exactly been deep or thought provoking, mind you. Ryback recently bested Rusev due to a count out when Lana needed some tending to. Rusev got his revenge on Ryback by locking him in The Accolade and forgoing a victory in the process. So this is how we’ve arrived at this PPV match. This battle will be just as physical as their previous contests. We have a gut feeling that Lana will try to throw Ryback off his game once again, but he’ll be too smart this time around and see right through her mind games. Ryback will put down Rusev and prevail within the (short) war that’s been brewing between him and the Bulgarian Brute.

The ECW Originals (The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley), Tommy Dreamer, and Rhyno) vs. The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan) (8-Man Tag Team Elimination Tables Match)

Predictions & Winners: ECW! ECW! ECW! The hardcore wrestling cult fans still chant about today have been compiled into a 4-man crew to combat The Wyatt Family. We were expecting to see Spike Dudley or even The Sandman pop up during this feud, but we’re fine with Tommy Dreamer and Rhyno taking up their slack. This Tables match will break down into pure and utter chaos. And that’s just how we like it! It only makes sense for The Wyatt Family to take the W here. They’ve had to eat far too many pins lately, so we see them proving their stable dominance once again by doing away with Team ECW. This war will be an entertaining one, that’s for sure!