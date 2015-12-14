WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2015: Reactions & Review

Here’s our final review of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2015!

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

Reactions: 1st off, that pre-match Christmas song rendition was terrible. Now let’s get to the match. What was actually shown was pretty good. The only problem was the super lengthy WWE Network advertisement that cut into the middle half of the match itself. We expected both Divas to get the entirety of their bout shown to WWE Network/YouTube viewers such as us, but it sadly wasn’t meant to be. This was a severe letdown not due to the ladies performance, but due to how the monkeys in the production truck decided to cut into the match. Sigh…maybe they’ll get more time and no commercials in the middle of their main roster rematch next time.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and/or Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) vs. The Lucha Dragons (Kalisto and Sin Cara) (Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Wow! This was the most entertaining human wreck we’ve witnessed in the WWE all year! All three teams pulled off some amazing maneuvers that took advantage of the ladders in their vicinity. There were so many insane moments that seemed to occur in quick succession. The Salida Del Sol through the ladder/Senton Bomb combo did enough to bump up the final rating for this insane ladder match. The Usos shined just as much as The New Day, but The Lucha Dragons were truly the standout members of this title bout. The crowd reacted to the high spots and so did we. This was an awesome opening match that we’ll most certainly watch again. Shout out to The New Day for using their 3-man advantage to prevail once again.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Ryback vs. Rusev (with Lana)

Reactions: This wasn’t horrible by any means. But it also wasn’t that great. It was just…there. Ryback did look really good here as he went airborne on several occasions. Both brutes pulled off their usual array of power moves, which is what we’re used to seeing from then every time they lock horns. We expected to see the usual Lana interference here, which is exactly what happened. One Superkick and Accolade submission hold later was followed up by Rusev taking the win. This was what it was – a decent but unmemorable matchup.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Alberto Del Rio (c) vs. Jack Swagger (Chairs Match for the WWE United States Championship)

Reactions: This was better than expected, wasn’t it? Instead of starting the match out with the tried and true formula of a lockup exchange, both men got the action started early with a chair war. The stipulation put in place for this match was utilized in cool and physically demanding ways. Both men smashed steel chairs into each other’s backs, faces and other parts of the body. Swagger went to make Rio submit with his chair-assisted Patriot Lock, but Rio pulled off the big win with an even cooler chair-assisted spot. Rio’s used his double foot stomp to smash Swagger’s back right into a wealth of chairs beneath him. This was a fine title match that we didn’t expect too much from. Color us surprised – SWAGGER AND RIO PUT ON A PRETTY DAMN GOOD MATCH!

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

The ECW Originals (The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley), Tommy Dreamer, and Rhyno) vs. The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan) (8-Man Tag Team Elimination Tables Match)

Reactions: This was hardcore entertainment at its finest. We’re so glad the start of most of this PPV’s matches started out with weapon battles and not traditional headlocks and armdrags. This 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Tables Match was full of destruction. Team ECW put on a valiant effort as they used steel garbage cans, Kendo Sticks and even more under-the-ring equipment. When the table eliminations came, they resulted in some painful looking wipeouts from whoever took the fall. The Wyatt’s looked strong here, which is how they should look on the regular. Bubba almost lit a table on fire, but a sweet Harper Superkick and Strowman Chokeslam put him flat on his back through a table. This was a fun war that was short and sweet that deserves to be called EXTREME!

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

