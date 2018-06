Under Armour All-American Game 2016 Roster & Commitments

The college football season may be winding to a close, but recruiting season is heating up with National Signing Day just around the corner on February 3, 2016. The Under Armour All-American Game features the top recruits each season. Players like Jameis Winston, DeShaun Watson and Leonard Fournette have played in this game.

This year’s game begins today at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Defensive Tackle Rashan Gary leads this year’s group of players. Gary is number one on ESPN’s top 300 board and has not committed to a university yet. He has taken visits to Michigan and Auburn so far.

College football fans may recognize Nick Bosa’s name. Bosa’s brother Joey was a star defensive player at Ohio State and is entering the NFL Draft. The younger Bosa has committed to playing at Ohio State as well.

Here is the full roster along with the schools the players have committed to courtesy of the Under Armour Game:

#33 McTelvin Agim DE Arkansas

#17 Ricky Aguayo PK Florida State

#99 Edwin Alexander DT LSU

#77 Willie Allen OT

#14 Jack Allison QB Miami (FL)

#8 Deontay Anderson

#6 Andre Anthony DE LSU

#1 Woody Barrett QB Auburn

#34 Carlos Becker CB

#66 Turner Bernard LS

#93 Patrick Bethel DE

#43 Oluwole Betiku DE USC

#97 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State

#77 Ben Bredeson OT Michigan

#22 John Broussard CB Auburn

#71 Deonte Brown OG Alabama

#15 A.J. Brown WR

#3 Sam Bruce WR Miami (FL)

#21 Brandon Burton S

#11 Devin Bush OLB Michigan

#50 Cohl Cabral C Arizona State

#3 Shyheim Carter CB

#90 Michail Carter DT

#7 Antonneous Clayton

#2 Tyrie Cleveland WR

#9 Nate Craig-Myers

#2 Eric Cuffee CB

#7 Marlon Davidson DE Auburn

#11 Kyle Davis WR Auburn

#24 Drake Davis WR

#1 Ben Davis OLB

#65 Terrence Davis OG

#74 Jean Delance OT

#55 Landon Dickerson

#35 Michael Divinity LSU

#2 Devin Duvernay WR Baylor

#76 Liam Eichenberg OT Notre Dame

#73 Michael Eletise OG Arizona

#8 Tino Ellis WR Maryland

#5 B.J. Emmons RB Alabama

#12 Matt Fink QB USC

#2 Kristian Fulton CB

#23 Chauncey Gardner

#55 Rashan Gary DT

#6 Keith Gavin WR

#5 Tyler Gerald OG Ohio State

#18 Jarrett Guarantano QB Tennessee

#24 Terrell Hall DE

#5 Josh Hammond WR Florida

#24 Aaron Hansford OLB

#80 Scooter Harrington TE Boston College

#1 N’keal Harry WR Arizona State

#7 Dwayne Haskins Jr. QB Maryland

#73 Brett Heggie C Florida

#16 Malik Henry QB Florida State

#15 Ben Hoffman LS

#75 Patrick Husdon OG Baylor

#4 Lamar Jackson DB

#8 Dontavious Jackson ILB

#54 Baveon Johnson C Florida State

#19 Brandon Jones S

#16 Keandre Jones OLB

#50 Kendell Jones DT Alabama

#95 Benito Jones DT Ole Miss

#42 Ellison Jordan DT Penn State

#5 Keion Joyner OLB

#13 Nigel Knott CB

#57 Tre’ Lamar ILB

#99 Rashard Lawrence DT

#74 Greg Little OT

#13 Dominic Maggio P Wake Forest

#13 Braden Mann P

#46 Shavar Manuel DE

#10 Jacob Mathis TE

#23 Jeffrey McCulloch OLB

#72 Michal Menet OG

#58 Richard Merritt OG

#12 Eric Monroe S LSU

#4 Dionte Mullins WR Miami (FL)

#54 Austin Myers OT TCU

#14 Jayvaughn Myers DB

#11 Edward Oliver DT Houston

#9 Marquill Osborne CB Tennessee

#79 Chris Owens OG Alabama

#78 E.J. Price OT

#44 Landon Rice TE Auburn

#8 Cavin Ridley WR

#4 Miles Sanders RB Penn State

#34 Shane Simmons DE Penn State

#82 Kaden Smith TE Stanford

#1 Saivion Smith CB LSU

#4 Rahshaun Smith OLB

#3 Dredrick Snelson WR Minnesota

#7 Eli Stove WR Auburn

#5 Levonta Taylor CB Florida State

#32 Rahssan Thornton DE LSU

#52 Tre Threat OLB Auburn

#43 Lokeni Toailoa ILB UCLA

#17 Logan Tyler PK Florida State

#82 Naseir Upshur TE Florida State

#6 Kareem Walker RB Michigan

#12 Devwah Whaley RB Georgia

#72 Jauan Williams OT

#64 Boe Wilson OL Nebraska

#3 Lyndell Wilson OLB