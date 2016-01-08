Fitzgerald Toussaint DraftKings & FanDuel Fantasy Value

Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams has been ruled out for the Wild Card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams sustained an ankle injury early in their Week 17 contest against the Browns. The Steelers will start Fitzgerald Toussaint at running back.

The question Steelers fans and daily fantasy players want to know is whether Toussaint can play. He had 12 rushing attempts for 24 yards against the Browns when he stepped into the feature role. His performance does not exactly lead to a lot of confidence, but it is too small of a sample size to dismiss his ability.

He is priced at $3,900 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. His price on FanDuel would push me away in almost all scenarios. While he should be avoided in cash games, he would be a great option to take a flyer on in a DraftKings tournament. His price is low and the state of the running back position this week is bad in DFS.

Jordan Todman will be another Steelers running back that will get work but given his uncertainty he will not be fantasy relevant against the Bengals.

Toussaint played his college ball at Michigan. He was officially signed by the Steelers from their practice squad in late November. He had short stints with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with Pittsburgh.

Here are some highlights from his time at Michigan:

