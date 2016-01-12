Meet Hunter Renfrow, Clemson Wide Receiver

If you had not heard of Hunter Renfrow before the national championship game you have now. Renfrow scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for Clemson against Alabama.

He also came up big in the semifinal game against Oklahoma with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Renfrow is a Redshirt-Freshman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was not heavily recruited coming out of high school. According to Yahoo Sports, he was only a two-star recruit.

His only offers were from smaller schools such as Appalachian State and Furman. Renfrow had 26 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns during the 2015 season for the Tigers.

Renfrow is a walk-on for Clemson who just received a scholarship this season. Here is a bit more about his inspirational story:

Here’s a look at some highlights from Renfrow’s high school days:

He has a Twitter account but is not extremely active on it. His last tweet was in August of last year.