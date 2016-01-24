Josh Norman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Josh Norman has spent a good amount of time in the spotlight this season.

From that whole ordeal with Odell Beckham Jr. to his highlight reel-ready defensive plays, the Carolina Panthers cornerback has had a year that has been up and down and, maybe, even career-defining. Now, he faces his biggest challenge yet; the NFC Championship game.

Norman, who has faced his fair share of off-field controversy, has drawn comparisons to some of the top defenders in the entire league, but the 28-year-old is determined to become a star in his own right. That road could very well hit one of its highest points on Sunday evening.

Read on to learn about Norman’s road to the NFL and his life away from the gridiron:

1. Norman Started His College Career as a Walk-On at Coastal Carolina in 2008

It has not been an easy road to the NFL for Norman.

The only two-way player on his high school team at Greenwood, Norman won a South Carolina State Championship and was named an All-State football player. He graduated without any Division I offers.

Still, he never gave up hope.

Norman started college by taking courses at Horry Georgetown Tech while living with his brother, Marrio, who had earned a full scholarship in football at Coastal Carolina. In 2008, Norman joined the Chanticleers as a walk-on and it didn’t take coaches long to discover they had found a metaphorical diamond in the rough. Coach David Bennett told The Washington Post:

Good gosh, we got a jewel here. The football field became his stage. That was his theater. You get him off the field, he’s a sweetheart. He’ll laugh, joke, smile. But when he puts a helmet on, he’s Mr. Hyde. He’s not Dr. Jekyll anymore.

Norman made his presence known quickly at Coastal Carolina and was named a preseason All-American and All-Big South heading into his senior season. He and his brother were also tied for second overall in career interceptions and pass break ups.

2. He Graduated With a Communications Degree & Dramatic Arts Minor

It may surprise more than a few people, but Norman actually a degree in dramatics. In fact, his teachers are still singing his on-stage praises.

Robin Edwards Russell, a theatre professor at Coastal Carolina, told The Washington Post:

That’s what was so charming about him. There’s nothing worse than some idiot who thinks, ‘I’m going to major in theater because I want to be a star.’ He wanted to major in theater and be on stage and tell a story.

During his time in school, Norman spent hours in the theatre department, joining on-campus improv groups and helping build sets. He never performed in a full-blown play, but Norman couldn’t quite detach himself from the world.

Although his stage has changed, Norman still gravitates towards acting. He keeps a Transformers action figure and a Superman movie picture in his locker. He also equates playing cornerback with being an actor.

“It’s just my personality,” Norman told The Washington Post. “There’s nothing like it, being on stage and acting like somebody else and just having fun doing it. Just being a character.”

3. Norman Signed a 4-Year, $2.3 Million Contract With the Panthers in 2012

Norman was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 143rd pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $2.3 million contract ahead of his rookie season. The deal also reportedly included a a $199,000 signing bonus, and $199,000 guaranteed.

Now, Norman is looking to impress and land a big-time contract after this season. He reportedly turned down a two-year deal worth roughly $7 million per season earlier this year.

The question remains now, however, will Norman play in Carolina next season?

The Panthers have already signed Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen to long-term deals, but there seems to be a good chance Norman can still work out a major extension. According to SportingNews, Norman will likely seek a contract worth $16 million a season, which is on par with Darrell Revis’ Buccaneers deal several seasons ago.

4. He Was Reportedly Arrested for Reckless Driving in 2013

Norman was reportedly arrested for reckless driving in 2013 after police officers pulled him over while driving with his then-girlfriend on top of the car. The pair, who are now parents to two-year old daughter Imala, were arguing when Thomas sat on top of Norman’s car in an attempt to keep him from leaving.

According to BOSSIP, Norman pled no contest to the charges and was fined $426. The gossip site added that Norman’s lawyer sent this message:

The allegations were apparently relayed to you for the purpose of leveraging a favorable financial resolution in the pending child support proceedings. If, despite this letter, you or your organization nonetheless publish these false and defamatory statements in your text message – or any other similarly libelous statements –Mr. Norman will take all legal steps necessary to address this conduct.

Thomas now reportedly lives in New York City.

5. Norman Has Most Recently Been Linked to Cornissa ‘Nisa’ Alston

The Panthers defensive star has most recently been linked to Cornissa “Nisa” Alston. The North Carolina native is a big-time football fan and frequently tweets about the Panthers throughout the season.

Alson graduated from Saint Augustine’s University and previously worked for seven years at the American Intercontinental University as the campus director of Admissions.

She recently left behind higher education for the business tract, moving to Atlanta for a new job late last year. Still, things seem to be going fairly well for her so far:

Neither Alston nor Norman have officially confirmed their relationship.