Liverpool vs. Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Liverpool can draw even with Manchester United in the BPL table with a win today at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp has never faced United before, but will meet a familiar foe in manager Louis van Gaal.

LVG gave Klopp his biggest defeat as Dortmund manager, when Bayern defeated Dortmund 5-1 in 2009. Now the two have taken control of slumping English sides, and both are searching for consistency from their respective clubs.

Van Gaal has brought boring soccer to United, but the side seemed to have found their form midweek against Newcastle. You need to go back to October to find a league match where United score three goals, when they defeated Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Liverpool have just two wins in their last seven matches, and continue to struggle with injuries. The latest casualty is defender Dejan Lovren, who will miss today’s match with a hamstring injury.

