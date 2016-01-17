Steelers vs. Broncos: Over-Under & Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Broncos are the top seed in the AFC while the Steelers were the final team in the conference to make the playoffs.

According to OddsShark, the Broncos are a touchdown favorite to win the game. The over-under is set at 41 points.

The point total is a bit low for the playoff matchup. The two teams played in December and accounted for 61 total points. The difference is due to the uncertainty heading into this matchup.

The Steelers are battling injuries to their top three offensive players: quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back DeAngelo Williams and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Peyton Manning is making his first start in months for the Broncos and no one knows what to expect in his first full performance back since being sidelined by injuries.

Heavy still likes the over in this contest, but expects the game to be in the high forties rather than in the sixties like the last game was. It should be an exciting contest and the quarterback play will go a long way in determining the style of play in this matchup.