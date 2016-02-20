What Time & Channel Is the Warriors-Clippers Game on Tonight?

The Golden State Warriors‘ chase for 72 continues on Saturday night with a compelling matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, who have played the Dubs extremely tough this season.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Pacific Division battle:

Warriors vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 20, 2016

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN3.

Preview

These teams met twice back in November. Both were Warriors wins, but both required late comebacks.

In the first matchup, the Clips carried a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and led by nine with 7:26 remaining, but Harrison Barnes reeled off eight straight points, and Steph Curry completed the comeback by scoring 13 of Golden State’s final 15 points:

In the second matchup, which took place at Staples, Los Angeles came out red-hot, scoring 41 first-quarter points and jumping out to a 23-point lead midway through the second quarter. Again, Golden State clawed its way back into it, cutting the deficit to 14 at halftime and six after three quarters.

Down 10 with 5:41 left, Golden State went to it’s “death lineup” (Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green). That lineup proceeded to go 7-of-8 from the field and 5-of-6 from three-point range. All seven baskets were assisted, zero turnovers were committed and the Dubs out-scored the Clippers, 25-8, to eek out the win:

The Clippers will be without Blake Griffin in this one, but they’ve shown they can win without their star power forward, going 18-5 without him in the lineup. Continuing that trend against the Warriors, though, will be their most difficult test of the season.