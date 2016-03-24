Italy-Spain Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tonight Italy takes on Spain in the first of two EURO warmups during this international break. The spotlight will be on Italy, who are playing for the first time since Antonio Conte was linked to a move to Chelsea after the sumer tournament. These two teams met in the previous EURO final in 2012, but Italy will look to do better than a 0-4 defeat in Kiev.

Today’s friendly is scheduled to kickoff at 3:45 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ESPN2. Looking for a live stream of the game? There are a handful of options available, including a free trial from Sling TV.

Here's a roundup of the options:

