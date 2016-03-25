Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Looking for a live stream of the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game? After all, if either squad’s performance in the Round of 32 is any indication, this one is going to be pretty darn dramatic. There are a handful of options for viewers with or without cable. Here’s a rundown:

If You’re in the United States & You Don’t Have a Cable Log-in

If you’re in the United State and don’t have a cable log-in, you can watch tournament games on TNT, TBS and TruTV through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee.

The service’s Best of Live TV package, which includes TBS and TNT and will include TruTV during the tournament, costs $20 a month. But if you want to watch a week’s worth of tournament games for free, you, can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select the Best of Live TV package.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Download the Sling app on your computer.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the tournament on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

If You Have a Cable Log-in With Access to TNT, TBS & TruTV

If you have a cable subscription that includes TBS, TNT and TruTV, you can watch games on those networks through March Madness Live. click here to access March Madness Live. The service is free, and you don’t need a cable log-in to watch it.

With an App:

You can download the March Madness Live app for your phone or tablet in the following places:

Download the March Madness Live app in the App Store.

Download the March Madness Live app in the Windows Store.

Download the March Madness Live app in the Google Play store.

Download the March Madness Live app from Amazon.

On a Connected TV



The March Madness Live app is also available for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Notre Dame-Wisconsin at a Glance

TIME: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV CHANNEL: TBS

POINT SPREAD: Even via OddsShark. (Click here for more March Madness betting info from Heavy’s partners at OddsShark.)

RECORDS: No. 6 Notre Dame (23-11) & No. 7 Wisconsin (22-12)

UP NEXT: Sunday, March 27 vs. North Carolina/Indiana