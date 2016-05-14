Italian Open 2016 Semifinals: TV Schedule & Start Times

Semifinal play at the 2016 Italian Open gets underway Saturday at the Foro Italico in Rome.

On the men’s side, the matchups look awfully similar to last week’s Madrid Open semis. On one side, it’s a rematch of Novak Djokovic vs. Kei Nishikori, and on the other it’s Andy Murray, who beat Rafael Nadal at this point last week but this time gets a more generous matchup in lucky loser Lucas Pouille.

For the women, it’s No. 1 Serena Williams vs. Irina-Camelia Begu, and No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza taking on American Madison Keys.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch:

2016 Italian Open Semifinals Viewing Info

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2016

Start Time: Scroll down for complete schedule of play and start times

TV Channel: Tennis Channel (USA), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Movistar+ (Spain). You can click here for a list of TV providers for different countries around the world.

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere (USA), Watch Sky Sports (United Kingdom), TennisTV (Worldwide)

2016 Italian Open Semifinals Schedule of Play

(3) Garbine Muguruza vs. Madison Keys: 6 a.m. ET; 11 a.m. local

(2) Andy Murray vs. Lucas Pouille: Following previous match. Around 8:30 a.m. ET; 1:30 p.m. local

(1) Serena Williams vs. Irina-Camelia Begu: Following previous match. Around 11 a.m. ET; 4 p.m. local

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (6) Kei Nishikori: Following previous match. Around 2 p.m. ET; 7 p.m. local