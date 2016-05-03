Blazers vs. Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Game 2 for Free

Looking for a live stream of Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers? We’ve got you covered.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT. If you can’t get to a TV, here’s a complete roundup of the available live stream options:

Watch Blazers vs. Warriors Game 2 Live Stream Online

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. The service’s Best of Live TV package, which includes TNT, costs $20 a month, but if you’re looking for a way to watch the game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial. . Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

Another option if you don’t have a cable or satellite log-in is TNT Overtime, where you can watch “enhanced coverage” of the game. In other words, you will be able to watch camera angles that are different from the regular broadcast.

Finally, if you do have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch a live stream of TNT’s coverage at TNTDrama.com. You’ll need to log in with a cable user name and password–either yours or someone you know–to watch.

Watch Blazers vs. Warriors Game 2 on Mobile & Other Devices

Subscribers can watch the game on the Sling TV app, which is free to download. It’s available on mobile or tablet from the App store, the Google Play store or the Amazon store. Other supported devices include Amazon Fire TV, Roku and XBox One.

You can click here for a full list of devices on which you can watch Sling TV.

TNT Overtime (camera angles other than the main broadcast) can be watched on your phone, tablet or other supported device via the NBA app, which can be downloaded for free in the App store, the Google Play store or the Amazon store.

Finally, users with cable access to TNT can watch the game on the Watch TNT app, which can be downloaded for free in the App store or the Google Play store. As is the case with desktop, you will need the cable log-in and password, or the log-in and password of someone you know, to access the stream.