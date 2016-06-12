Brazil vs. Peru Live Stream: How to Watch Online For Free

Brazil takes on Peru in a clash of leaders in Copa America Group B. Both teams sit atop the group standings and are looking to advance to the quarterfinals. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

If you’re outside the United States and don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription, or if you live in a country where there are no streaming options, there’s no legal way to stream the game. You can follow the action live via Fox Soccer.

Here’s a complete roundup of the available live stream options:

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes Fox Sports 1 or Univision

On the Web:

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription, you have a handful of options, two of which offer a free trial that will allow you to watch the English-language broadcast: Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee, and Fubo TV, a soccer streaming service. Click here to sign up for SlingTV and click here to sign up for Fubo TV.

If you’re interested in watching this match but aren’t going to use either service beyond today, either option will do the trick. If you’re interested in retaining either service beyond today, though, here’s a breakdown of what each service offers:

Sling: If you’re interested in gaining access to a broad range of cable channels, including AMC, CNN, TNT and TBS, Sling is your best bet. They’ve recently launched a new package that includes Univision and Fox Sports 1, and you can watch today’s match and all of Copa America in English or Spanish. Sling also offers a 7-day trial, an advantage over the 24-hour trial provided by Fubo.

To sign up for Sling, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, select Sling’s Best of Live TV-Beta Multi-Stream, a new option which costs $20 per month. The package also includes AMC, FX, and 14 Fox Sports regional networks. Again: You will not be charged if you cancel your subscription before the 7-day trial ends.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to Fox Sports 1 or Univision to watch the match.

Fubo TV: If all you’re looking for is live soccer and you’re looking to save money, Fubo TV is a better option because of the lower monthly price of just $9.99 a month.

Signing up for FuboTV is easy: Simply click here to sign up for Fubo TV.

The service provides access to matches from La Liga and other leagues for $9.99 a month. There is a 24-hour free trial option available. You’ll need a credit card to sign up, but if you cancel your subscription within 24 hours you will not be charged. Click here to sign up for a free trial with FuboTV.

A third option is to purchase a service called Fox Soccer 2Go, which broadcasts all Fox Sports soccer matches online. The service is sold by a $99.99 per year subscription.

That’s it for English-language options. If you’re looking for a Spanish-language broadcast, though, you can get one through Univision Now, a streaming service that offers a free 7-day trial and only costs $5.99 per month after the trial, making it the cheapest option to watch the tournament.

Univision Now will carry every Copa America match in Spanish, and the service also includes the ability to watch any previous match from the last 72 hours. Like the above options, they require a credit card to sign up for a free trial but if you cancel after the trial period you will not be charged. Start your 7-day trial with Univision Now here. You can download the Univision Now app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

With an App:

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on their app, you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. As is the case with the desktop option, you’ll need to select the Best of Live TV-Beta Multi-Stream package, which includes Fox Sports 1 and Univision, in order to watch Copa America matches.

There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the 7-day trial period ends, you will not be charged.

You can also watch the game with an app through FuboTV, where you can also watch matches from La Liga and other leagues for $9.99 a month. You can download the app from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

A third option is to purchase a service called Fox Soccer 2Go, which broadcasts all Fox Sports soccer matches online. The service is sold by a $99.99 per year subscription.

You can download the Fox Soccer 2Go app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Mobile users can watch the game on the Fox Sports GO app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.

If You’re in the United Kingdom & Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes Premier Sports

Users in the United Kingdom can see most Copa America matches live on Premier Sports. It’s a fairly new channel that is available to cable subscribers with Sky, Virgin or TalkTalk cable packages.

To watch online, you’ll need to sign up for their online service, Premier Player. Sky subscribers will get the service for free, while all other users will have to pay £9.99 monthly. The service also includes the ability to re-watch any sporting event from the last seven days.

The service is also available on all Apple and Android devices.

To access Premier Player, click here.

If You’re Not in the United States or the United Kingdom

Users in some other countries can watch a stream of the game through their pay-TV providers. Options are available in the following countries and regions:

Mexico

TDN has a live stream of today’s game available here. It will also air on Azteca 7. You’ll need to log in with a pay-TV provider to access the stream.

Central or South America

Every game throughout the tournament will air on DirecTV channels in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Venezuela and the Caribbean. Users with a DirecTV subscription can login to their streaming service and watch Copa America on any device.

Canada

Every game in the tournament is available on Univision Canada. Users can stream online using Univision’s app, provided they have their cable subscription information.

Spain

Canal+ is the exclusive broadcaster of Copa America in Spain, and you can watch every game online with a Movistar subscription. If you have a Movistar subscription, you may download the Movistar app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Sweden

Copa America is available in Sweden through Viasat Fotboll. Live streaming is available with Viasat TV to Go, as long as they are subscribed to a channel package with Viasat, Canal Digital Kabel, NextGenTel or Telenor web service Viaplay.

