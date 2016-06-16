England vs. Wales: Betting Odds & Prediction

Wales have been talking plenty of smack heading into Thursday’s derby with England, but they’re a +575 underdog to overtake their neighbors in Lille. The local rivalry, which has incited more violence in the streets of France, is taking place for the first time in the finals of a major tournament.

Here’s a look at all the betting information you need to know, along with a prediction for Tuesday’s match:

England vs. Wales Betting Info

Spread: England -1 (-110), Wales +1 (-110)

Moneyline: England (-190), Wales (+575), Draw (+305)

Over/Under: Over 2.5 (+110), Under 2.5 (-135)

Prediction

England fully deserved to win their first match, but conceded a late goal to Russia and now have only a point for their troubles. Wales on the other hands showed their resilience, rallying back after a Slovakia goal to emerge with a 2-1 victory.

That’s when the England shade started from the Wales camp, with the bulk of quotes coming from Gareth Bale. The Real Madrid star scored his team’s first goal against Slovakia, and didn’t hesitate to share his feelings regarding England and Thursday’s matchup.

Bale stated that Wales have more passion and pride than England at Euro 2016. It didn’t go over well with England manager Roy Hodgson, who called the comments “disrespectful.”

Wales are in a great position on Thursday. Ahead of England on points with nearly eliminated Russia left on the schedule, all the pressure is on England to perform in Lille. If Wales win, they can gloat to their neighbors. If they lose, they can acknowledge England’s desperation and still be on track to advance against Russia.

While Bale is the obvious choice up front for Wales, Hodgson’s situation with England is more complicated. Harry Kane seems like a no-brainer, but Jamie Vardy was left out of the starting lineup against Russia. Manchester United strikers Rashford and Rooney also have their strengths, making things a bit tough on Hodgson to determine his front for Thursday.

Wales may have more pride, but England really need this game. They won’t stop Gareth Bale, but they’ll get the result they need.

Prediction: 2-1 England

Best Bet: Predict 2-1 score (+800)

