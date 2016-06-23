Erica May-Scherzer, Max’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer went into Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins just 10 strikeouts away from 300. About 10 minutes ago, he struck out his 10th batter of the night.

He finished the 2017 regular season at 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA, as well as 126 strikeouts in 200.2 innings. Since his career began with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008, Scherzer has established himself as one of the most consistent top-of-the-rotation starters in the majors, living up to his massive contract.

Another consistency is Max Scherzer’s wife is his wife, Erica. Though they’ve been married for five years, they’ve been together far longer. Erica is often seen by her husband’s side, be it at the stadium or in the many pictures of them together on her Twitter page. She has an impressive career of her own, using the couple’s success and wealth to bring awareness and raise funds for a number of important social issues.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She & Max Went to the University of Missouri, Where She Played Softball

Scherzer may be the professional athlete in the family, but he wasn’t the only one going to college to pitch. Erica committed to the University of Missouri during her senior year of high school in 2003. The Colorado native was a star pitcher on the Cherry Creek High School softball team. During her tenure there she was an all-conference player, leading the conference in ERA, strikeouts, and win/loss percentage.

At the University of Missouri, she met Scherzer. After a rough freshman year pitching for Missouri, Scherzer was dominant in his sophomore and junior years. His sophomore year was a stand-out year for him. He went 9-4 with a 1.86 ERA, striking out 131 in 106.1 innings.

After an impressive follow-up junior year, he was rewarded with a first-round selection in the MLB draft, being picked 11th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2. She Married Max in November 2013 & Welcomed Her First Child With Him Earlier This Year

May and Scherzer dated for over eight years before tying the knot. After the 2013 season, when Scherzer was still pitching for the Tigers, the couple got was married in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The lovebirds then honeymooned in both New Zealand and Fiji, taking their time basking in the glow of being newlyweds as baseball season wasn’t starting for a few more months. Erica was sure to post about the honeymoon and their adventures on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the Scherzer’s welcomed their daughter, Brooke.

3. She Is a Human Rights Advocate & Works As an Ambassador for Polaris

Erica works as an ambassador for Polaris, an organization that looks to fight and eradicate human slavery.

Erica’s bio on Polaris’s site describes her as an “activist, feminist, social justice and human rights advocate who has worked with multiple non-profits in Arizona, Michigan, and Washington, D.C.”

In October 2015, she used her history of advocacy and began work with the organization.

One initiative Erica had a hand in with Polaris is Strike Out Modern Slavery. She asked fans to make a donation to Polaris for every strikeout Scherzer got last season. They planned to match any donation up to $25,000 to help the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Fans can pledge and donate here.

4. She Has Also Worked With Charities & Events For LGBT Communities

Erica’s time with Polaris is not the only work Erica has done to bring awareness to major issues. In the past, she has also worked with Night OUT, an LGBT community night at ballparks that has been a large success in a number of places. She has been active in bringing awareness to it in Washington and had been doing the same back when Scherzer pitched for Detroit.

“I wanted to get involved after reading about the backlash surrounding the Oakland A’s Pride Night and then the announcement of the first Pride Night with Max’s former team, the Detroit Tigers,” Erica told the Washington Blade in 2015. “The wives are looking forward to embracing the whole event.”

The 2017 Nationals Night OUT event was on June 13. Ticket sales included a donation to Team DC’s Scholarship Fund.

5. She Calls Herself a ‘Passionate Animal Advocate’

Absolutely melting right now! Seeing Brooke interact with our fur babies my be the best part for me. It’s amazing how loving and loyal animals will be when we give them a chance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6t6NVtqLvW — Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) May 17, 2018

Erica May-Scherzer is extremely passionate about animals and has dedicated much of her spare time to working with the Humane Rescue Alliance. May-Scherzer’s Twitter page is filled with pictures and posts of cats and dogs that need loving homes.

Animals are near and dear to Max Scherzer’s heart, too. In fact, he has a T-shirt for sale on the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website and proceeds go to the HRA.