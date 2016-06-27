Italy vs. Spain Live Stream: How to Watch Euro 2016 Online For Free

For the fourth time in three competitions, Spain and Italy will meet at Euro. Spain needed penalties to advance over Italy in the 2008 quarterfinals, but in the 2012 final the Spaniards were overwhelming in a 4-0 victory. Italy haven’t won a competitive match over Spain since the 1994 World Cup, when now-manager Antonio Conte was in the Azzurri’s starting lineup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

If you’re in the United States, you have a streaming option regardless of whether you have cable with a free trial from Sling TV.

A live stream of the game is available in select other countries, but only for viewers with access to a cable or satellite subscription. Scroll down to the bottom of this post for a breakdown of options for users outside the U.S.

If you’re outside the United States and don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription, or if you live in a country where there are no streaming options, there’s no legal way to stream the game. You can follow the action live via the Euro 2016 official Twitter feed.

Here’s a complete roundup of the available live stream options:

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Log-In That Includes ESPN

On the Web:

If you’re in the United States and don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. The service’s Best of Live TV package, which includes ESPN, costs $20 a month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch the game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

To sign up for Sling, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, select Sling’s standard Best of Live TV package, which costs $20 per month. You’ll also have the option of selecting Sling’s Best of Live TV beta package, and/or selecting “add-ons,” all of which come with a monthly fee but are included in the free trial. The Best of Live TV package is the only one that includes ESPN. Fortunately, it’s the default package on the Sling TV website.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to ESPN to watch the game.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the game on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

If you sign up for the free Sling trial you can also watch the game for free on a phone, tablet or connected TV via the ESPN app, which you can download for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. When you’re prompted to select your TV provider, select Sling and enter your username and password.

If You Have a Cable or Satellite Log-in That Includes ESPN

On the Web:

If you have the log-in info for a cable or satellite subscription that includes ESPN, you can watch the game for free at WatchESPN.com. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream.

With an App:

If you you have log-in info for a cable or satellite subscription that includes ESPN, you can watch the game for free on a phone, tablet or connected TV via the ESPN app, which you can download for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. As is the case with desktop, you’ll need the log-in for a cable subscription with access to ESPN to watch the stream.

If You’re in the United Kingdom & Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes BBC or ITV

In the UK, broadcast rights are split between ITV and BBC. The good news is, both services offer free streaming provided you live within the United Kingdom.

For ITV, you’ll need to setup an account with your post code so ITV can verify your location. Go here to watch ITV.

If the match is on BBC, UK users can stream matches for free using BBC’s iPlayer. The streaming service is also available on mobile devices, gaming consoles, and internet-connected televisions.

Go here to start using iPlayer.

If You’re Not in the United States or the United Kingdom

Users in some other countries can watch a stream of the game through their pay-TV providers. Options are available in the following countries and regions:

Mexico & Italy

For these two countries, the match is being shown on Sky Sports. Sky Go is an available service to Sky customers. You’ll need the log-in and password for a satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream.

Mobile users can watch the game on the Sky GO app, which is free to download from the App Store or Google Play store. You’ll need a satellite subscription and log-in details to access the stream.

Canada

In Canada, Euro 2016 is in the hands of TSN. All five networks are available for streaming at TSN.ca provided they have their cable subscription information. Mobile users can also stream every Euro match using TSN Go.

Germany

In Germany, ORF TV has broadest rights to all EURO action. Most games will be broadcast on ORF1, but all matches will be available to stream on ORF TVhek. You need to be in the region to watch the stream, but no login information is required to use the service.

ORF TVthek also has a mobile app, and users can enjoy the action on a smartphone, Smart TV, or via Amazon Fire Stick.

France

If you have access to a cable subscription in France, you can watch the game online for free through beIN Sports. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about beIN Sports can be found here.

Mobile users in France can watch the game on the beIN Sports app, which is free to download for your Apple device or your Android or Google device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.

Spain

Users in Spain can stream every match of Euro 2016 with MiTele en Vivo. Mitele is actually free to everyone, but rights for Euro matches only permit user access in Spain. Create a free account and watch every match of Euro 2016 here.

