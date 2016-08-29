Deutsche Bank Championship Odds 2016: Sleeper Picks & Best Bets

Following Patrick Reed's impressive victory at the Barclays, the FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week at the Deutsche Bank Championship, where the field has been narrowed down to the Top 100 players. Danny Willett, essentially choosing to end his FedEx Cup run, will once again sit out, while 2013 Deutsche Bank victor Henrik Stenson is questionable after withdrawing last week due to a knee injury. That still leaves a thoroughly strong field, meaning there will again be lots of players boasting valuable odds. Unlike the Barclays, which rotates courses on an annual basis, the Deutsche Bank remains at TPC Boston, so course history will be an important factor when analyzing this week's field. With that in mind, you can click through the gallery for a look at my favorite sleepers and value bets to win this year's Deutsche Bank Championship. (Getty)