What TV Channel Is the Vikings-Seahawks Game On Today?

The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings clash in an NFL preseason matchup at Century Link Field on Thursday night.

Both teams are coming off 17-16 wins in the opener. The Vikes held off a late charge by the Cincinnati Bengals, while Trevone Boykin and Tanner McEvoy connected for a last-second Hail Mary, and the Seahawks converted the two-point conversion to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Our guys fought to the end. That’s what we did,” said Boykin. “Tanner made a great catch.”

Preseason records mean very little, but the games are still very important for youngsters and those battling for a spot on the roster.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch:

Vikings vs. Seahawks Viewing Info

Date: Thursday, August 18, 2016

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel:

Seahawks Preseason TV Network (KCPQ-13 FOX in Seattle; Click here for a full list of channels in the Seahawks market)

Bears Preseason TV Network (KMSP FOX 9 in Minneapolis/St. Paul; Click here for a full list of channels in the Vikings market)

NFL Network outside of the Seahawks and Vikings markets

Live Stream: Those who aren’t inside the Seahawks and Vikings markets can watch the NFL Network broadcast via Sling TV or NFL.com. You can click here for more live stream information

Line: Seattle (-3), per OddsShark

Over/Under: 38.5

