Chargers vs. Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Looking for a live stream of Week 3 action between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers? Your options are fairly limited and dependent on whether or not the game is in your local TV market and whether you’re a Verizon Wireless customer.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. You can click here for a complete coverage map to find out if the game is being televised in your market, and you can use that information in the following rundown to learn how to watch a live stream:

If the Game Is in Your Market

Desktop

If the game is on in your market, there is no way to legally stream the game live on a computer or tablet.

Mobile

Streaming of in-market Sunday games on smartphones is available to Verizon wireless customers, who can watch for free via the NFL Mobile App. You can download the app for free in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

If the Game Is out of Your Market

Desktop

If you’re a DirecTV subscriber with a package that includes the NFL Sunday Ticket, you can stream the game via the DirecTV website. NFL Sunday Ticket is included in the DirecTV Choice package (and every package above that), and you can click here to sign up.

If you don’t have cable, you may be eligible for SundayTicket.TV, an online streaming service that costs $49.99 per month and allows you to watch out-of-market games without a cable subscription. SundayTicket.TV is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia or New York City. You can click here to see if you’re eligible.

Finally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket.TV U for $24.99 per month. You can click here to sign up.

Tablet & Other Devices

If you have any of the above Sunday Ticket packages, you can watch out of market games on tablet and other streaming devices via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

Roku

PlayStation 4

Other Options

NFL RedZone

If you can’t watch the game live, you can watch NFL RedZone–which jumps around from game to game during the key moments of Sunday’s action–via Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. Sling is offering a free preview of NFL RedZone when you order the Blue package.

Here’s how to sign up for a free 7-day trial:

1) Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2) Click on “Watch Now”

3) Create an account

4) Select the channel package or packages you want. Make sure to include Sling Blue AND the Sports Extra package, which includes the NFL RedZone channel

5) Enter your payment information. Sling Blue costs $25 per month, while the Sports Extra package is $5 per month, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

6) Download the app for your computer to start watching

NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching the game on demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of games for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, and the archive of each game is available each Sunday after the conclusion of all afternoon games.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch the game for via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4