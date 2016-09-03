Georgia-North Carolina Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

Looking for a live stream of the Georgia-North Carolina college football game? There are a handful of options available, including a free trial from Sling TV.

The game gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Eastern and will be televised by ESPN.

Here’s a roundup of the options:

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Log-In

On the Web:

If you’re in the United States and don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. The service’s Orange package, which includes ESPN, costs $20 a month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch the game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

To sign up for Sling, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, select Sling’s Orange package, which costs $20 per month. You’ll also have the option of selecting Sling’s Blue package, and/or selecting “add-ons,” all of which come with a monthly fee but are included in the free trial. The Orange package is the only one that includes ESPN. Fortunately, it’s the default package on the Sling TV website.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to ESPN to watch the game.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the game on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

If you sign up for the free Sling trial you can also watch the game for free on a phone, tablet or connected TV via the ESPN app, which you can download for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. When you’re prompted to select your TV provider, select Sling and enter your username and password.

If You Have a Cable or Satellite Log-in That Includes ESPN

On the Web:

If you have the log-in info for a cable or satellite subscription that includes ESPN, you can watch the game for free at WatchESPN.com. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream.

With an App:

If you you have log-in info for a cable or satellite subscription that includes ESPN, you can watch the game for free on a phone, tablet or connected TV via the ESPN app, which you can download for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. As is the case with desktop, you’ll need the log-in for a cable subscription with access to ESPN to watch the stream.