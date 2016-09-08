WWE News & Rumors: Paige Hires Lawyers, May Be Leaving Company

WWE superstar Paige has reportedly hired legal representation and is exploring options for leaving the company.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Wrestling Inc, Paige has hired lawyers amid speculation that she will leave the WWE and after she was allegedly harassed backstage over her relationship with a coworker.

Last week, it was reported that the WWE’s Mark Carrano approached Paige and threatened to fire her unless she broke up with Alberto Del Rio. The company not wanting Paige’s relationship with Del Rio to continue is also supposedly the reason the two superstars were split up in the 2016 draft; Paige was assigned to Raw and Alberto Del Rio was assigned to SmackDown.

Not long after that report, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter chimed in to say that Paige is “probably done with the company.”

She would be joining Alberto Del Rio, who is expected to leave this fall due to a clause in his contract which allowed him to depart at this time if he chose to do so. However, things are more complicated with Paige, as she is currently contracted to work with the WWE until 2019.

“And if she is done with the company, well, I mean, that’s gonna be tough,” Meltzer recently said, referencing Paige’s contract. “…They’re probably trying to maneuver to where she can be released and she can work elsewhere, because she is under contract for a long time, and WWE obviously would probably not want her working the entire term of the contract.”

World Wrestling Entertainment is denying the story that Paige and Del Rio were asked to end their relationship. Both superstars are currently on a 30-day suspension due to violations of the company’s wellness policy.