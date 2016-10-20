Manchester United vs. Fenerbahce Live Stream: How to Watch Online For Free

United are looking to bounce back from a disappointing showing on Monday when they host Fenerbahce.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on Fox Sports One in the US and BT Sport 2 in the UK. If you can’t get to a TV, here’s a complete roundup of the available live stream options:

If You’re in the United States & Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes Fox Sports One

On the Web:

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through Fox Sports GO. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about Fox Sports GO can be found here.

With an App:

Mobile users can watch the game on the Fox Sports GO app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes Fox

If you don’t have Fox in your cable packages, you can purchase a service called Fox Soccer 2Go, which broadcasts all Fox Sports soccer matches online. The service is sold by a $99.99 per year subscription. You can download the Fox Soccer 2Go app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Users without a cable subscription can also watch the game through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee. They’ve recently launched a new package that includes Fox Sports One, and you can watch today’s match as part of a free 7-day trial. Click here to sign up for SlingTV.

To sign up for Sling, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, you’ll want to select Sling Blue, which includes Fox Sports One and costs $25 per month. The package also includes over 40 other channels including AMC, FX, and NBC Sports Network. Again: You will not be charged if you cancel your subscription before the 7-day trial ends.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to Fox Sports One to watch the match.

If You’re in the United Kingdom & Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes BT Sport

On the Web:

If you have a BT broadband subscription, you may watch the match on that service.

With an App:

Mobile users can watch the game via the BT Sport App, which you can download in the App Store or the Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.

