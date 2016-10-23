Raiders vs. Jaguars Odds: Prediction, Point Spread & Total

The Jaguars look to find their offensive rhythm when they’re visited by the Raiders. Oakland is a west-coast team flying east for an early start, something experienced bettors take into account when picking games.

Here’s a complete look at all the betting info you need to know, as well as a prediction for the outcome of the Week 7 matchup:

Raiders vs. Jaguars Week 7 Betting Info

Note: All odds and numbers courtesy of OddsShark.com and are updated as of October 22

Spread: Jaguars (-1)

Betting Percentages: 69 percent on OAK (+1.5)

Over/Under: 47.5

Betting Percentages: 61 percent on Over 49

Season in Review: Raiders: 4-2 Overall, 3-3 ATS; Jaguars: 2-3 Overall, 4-1 ATS

Prediction

The Jaguars started slow this season, but have won consecutive games to turn their record around. Jacksonville is actually 4-1 against the spread, suggesting they’ve been undervalued so far this season.

Jacksonville was projected to be an outside playoff contender, but a sluggish offense has held them back thus far. Blake Bortles and the offense were far more explosive last year, but that hasn’t carried over into 2016. The Jaguars currently rank 29th in yards per game and time of possession per game, and are 21st in the league in scoring with 20.2 points per game.

The breakout game could come Sunday against Oakland, who have been the league’s worst defense through six weeks. Oakland allows more yards per play than any other team, and the Raiders are 0-2 in their last two trips to Jacksonville. The Raiders gave up huge games to Julio Jones and Amari Cooper, suggesting that Allen Robinson could be in for the monster fantasy game owners have been waiting for.

Oakland is 5-0 ATS in their last five road games, but stumbled last week against Kansas City. Every game for the Raiders has been competitive, and all four of their wins are by seven points or less. Derek Carr has done a great job against lesser defenses, but Jacksonville is getting their act together on that side of the ball. They’re ranked 9th in yards allowed, but still lag behind elite defenses in sacks (13th) and takeaways (29th).

Prediction: Raiders 13, Jaguars 16 (Jaguars against the spread, Under 47.5)