What Time & TV Channel is the Panthers vs. Cardinals Game on?

The Carolina Panthers will look to get their season on track when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Start time for the Week 8 NFL game is set for 1 p.m. Eastern and it will be televised by FOX. In the booth will be play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen and analyst Daryl Johnston.

Click here to see a coverage map of what markets the game will be televised in.

Cam Newton and the defending NFC champions are off to a 1-5 start, which includes a deflating 41-38 loss to the Saints in their last outing.

The Cardinals (3-3-1) tied the Seahawks 6-6 in Week 7 and won the previous two games before a 1-3 start.

The game is a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship, but so far in 2016 both teams are off to sub-par starts.

Here are the details for the Panthers-Cardinals game:

Panthers-Cardinals Week 8 Viewing Information

When: Sunday, October 30, 2016

Where: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. Eastern

TV Channel: FOX

Announcers: Sam Rosen (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst)