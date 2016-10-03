WWE No Mercy 2016 Preview: Matches & Predictions

SmackDown Live has been on a roll since it called dibs on some of the best Superstars in the WWE. It’s roster is packed with awesome talent, including the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles.

At No Mercy 2016, AJ has to contend with his two biggest title contenders in a Triple Threat Match. AJ Styles will defend his WWE World Championship against John Cena and Dean Ambrose. Along with that major main event, the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental Championship and Women’s Championship will be up for grabs. Plus we’ll finally get to witness the matchup that unfortunately got cancelled during Backlash 2016: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt.

Before WWE No Mercy 2016 officially hits the WWE Network and PPV, let’s break down our predictions for the winners of each matchup.

Nikki Bella vs. Carmella

Predictions & Winner: Thought we’d never actually say this, but it must be said: Nikki Bella’s involved in something we care about. Carmella may not be a part of Enzo and Big Cass’ army anymore, but she’s doing fine on SmackDown Live as Nikki’s latest foil. At Backlash 2016, Carmella got the one up on the only active Bella twin by eliminating her from the Women’s Championship Match. We envision Nikki getting her revenge during this bout by soundly defeating Carmella and getting payback for that aforementioned transgression. But since this feud will now rest at a 1-1 tie, there’s definitely going to be a tie breaker match of some sort on a future episode of SD Live.

Heath Slater and Rhyno (c) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: Man, we’re caught in the middle of who to support here. Heath Slater and Rhyno’s rise to tag team prominence has been incredible to follow, plus we’re totally into the new heel tactics adopted by The Usos. Jimmy and Jey have begun thugging it out by rocking some new fresh gear and making a habit of tearing up their rival’ lower limbs. Slater learned about their leg-focused attack firsthand, so there’s a part of us that believes he could possibly succumb to their plan of attack once more. We know this match will be a fine competition between the two hottest teams on SmackDown Live. Slater and Rhyno are great champions who’re still in the beginning stages of their title reign, which is why we’re picking them to win this match. It’s much too early for them to drop the tag team titles yet. The Usos are not going to take this loss lightly, though; expect Jimmy and Jey to destroy Slater and Rhyno’s legs after the final bell has been rung.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Miss Bliss has gone full crazy Harley Quinn on us with her new look and persona. She’s way more fiercer than she’s been on NXT and her mean streak has taken her straight to #1 contendership status for the Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch is the lovable title holder who’s garnered a huge fanbase due to her fighting spirit efforts against the competition. When these two finally lock up, it’s going to be quite the Women’s contest. While we think Alexa Bliss will put on her finest performance to date, it won’t be good enough to claim the title she needs so badly. Becky Lynch will retain her championship, but Bliss will walk away from this match looking even better than before. Once Survivor Series 2016 rolls around, we think Eva Marie will pop up and make a play for Lynch’s title.

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Predictions & Winner: Bray Wyatt has become a non-factor to us. The dude still doles out some incredible promos, but the fact that he loses more than he wins irks us. He truly needs a big win if the world is going to take him seriously. Sadly, we think that’s not going to be the case here. Orton cost Bray his match against Kane at Backlash 2016, which dug The Wyatt Family’s leader hole even deeper into nothingness. Bray has shouted all types of strange quotes at Orton, while Orton has used sneak attacks and some words of his own to put down the cult leader. When they finally go head-to-head at No Mercy, Bray will do everything in his power to cut off “The Viper.” But our gut instinct is telling us Randy Orton will pick up the victory here. After this win, Orton will set his sights on whoever walks away from this event as WWE World Champion.