Bucks vs. Hawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Paul Millsap and the Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Looking for a way to watch the Bucks-Hawks game online if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription? Here’s how you can do that.

If You Don’t Have Cable

Outside the Atlanta and Milwaukee TV Markets

If you’re not in the Atlanta or Milwaukee markets, you can watch via NBA League Pass, which has plans ranging from a one-game pass to a season-long all-access pass that will give you access to every out-of-market game all season.

There are two ways to buy League Pass: Through the NBA’s website or app, and through Verizon’s go90 app, which provides mobile streaming of every League Pass game for half the price of the regular League Pass all-access subscription. The all-access pass through go90 is free if you’re a Verizon customer with access to the company’s Streampass service, which is complimentary with large data plans.

If you buy a League Pass subscription through the NBA, you can watch on a smart phone, tablet, computer or connected TV. The following options are available:

A one-game pass for $6.99. This will allow you to watch tonight’s game only.

A team pass for $119.99. This will give you access to every out-of-market game for one team.

An all-access league pass for $199.99. This will give you access to every out-of-market game for the whole league.

Click here to sign up for League Pass through NBA.com.

Click here to download the NBA app in the iTunes App Store.

Click here to download the NBA app in the Google Play Store.

Click here to download the NBA app via Amazon.

You can also access the NBA app on an Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire tablet, Amazon Fire FV, Amazon Fire FV Stick, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita or Roku.

If you’re in the United States and looking to save some money on the all-access pass, you might want to consider buying League Pass through go90. The service streams every out-of-market game on mobile devices for just $99.50, half the price of the all-access pass available through NBA.com. The downside is that go90 streaming is only available on mobile devices. (If you have a connected TV that enables mirroring with smart phones, you’ll have the option of casting the game onto your TV through your phone.) The upside is as follows:

Regardless of whether Verizon is your wireless carrier, you can buy League Pass on mobile for $99.50.

If you’re a Verizon wireless customer with a large data plan, you can watch every out-of-market game on go90 for free, so long as you’re registered with StreamPass.

If you’re a Verizon wireless customer, regardless of the data plan you have, you can stream League Pass games on go90 without using any of your data.

Click here to buy League Pass through go90, and click here to download the go90 app.

If you’re interested in testing out League Pass on go90 for free, you can do so on November 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 or 20.

If You Do Have Cable

In Milwaukee

If your cable or satellite subscription includes Fox Sports Wisconsin you can watch the game via Fox Sports Go, by using either the website on a computer or by using the Fox Sports Go app for a mobile device or tablet.

To access Fox Sports Go via computer, click here. You will need to select your cable service provider and login using that information in order to have access to the game. Once logged in, simply select the Bucks game from the available options and streaming will begin.

To download the Fox Sports Go app for an Apple device, click here.

To download the Fox Sports Go app for an Android device, click here.

The Fox Sports Go app is also available for the Amazon Kindle Fire and Windows Phone. Connected devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, XBox, Android TV and Google Chromecast also have access to Fox Sports Go. Click here for access.

In Atlanta

If your cable or satellite subscription includes Fox Sports Southeast you can watch the game via Fox Sports Go, by using either the website on a computer or by using the Fox Sports Go app for a mobile device or tablet.

To access Fox Sports Go via computer, click here. You will need to select your cable service provider and login using that information in order to have access to the game. Once logged in, simply select the Hawks game from the available options and streaming will begin.

To download the Fox Sports Go app for an Apple device, click here.

To download the Fox Sports Go app for an Android device, click here.

The Fox Sports Go app is also available for the Amazon Kindle Fire and Windows Phone. Connected devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, XBox, Android TV and Google Chromecast also have access to Fox Sports Go. Click here for access.