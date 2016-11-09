NFL Week 10 Predictions: Best Picks Against the Spread

A Super Bowl XLIX rematch highlights the Week 10 schedule in the NFL, but there are a number of other intriguing matchups. You can click here for the complete list of odds, or you can continue reading for my favorite picks against the spread.

New England Patriots

Opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Line: NE (-7.5)

In two games with Michael Bennett on the sideline, the Seahawks have given up 50 points, 58 first downs(!) and 800 yards against the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. Now, still without Bennett, they're on a short week on the road (where they're 1-2-1 this season) against the Patriots, who are coming off a bye week and have won four games by an average of 16.25 points since Tom Brady returned from suspension. The Seahawks haven't lost a game by eight points or more since Week 2 of last season, but this really couldn't set up any worse for them. The Patriots roll on national television. (Getty)

