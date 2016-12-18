Patriots vs. Broncos Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC showdown. According to OddsShark, the Patriots are three point favorites on the road over the Broncos. The over-under is set at 43.5 points.

Both teams have been solid this season against the spread. The Patriots enter the contest at 10-3 against Vegas while the Broncos are 8-5.

The OddsShark computer likes the Patriots chances of taking care of business in Denver. The computer projects a 25.8-19.7 New England victory. The computer is taking the Patriots against the spread and the over on the point total.

For years, this matchup was viewed primarily through the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning lens. Manning’s retirement over the offseason puts the focus more on the two teams rather than a quarterback duel. Trevor Siemian has started to his his stride in the last month but has a ways to go before he can be viewed as an elite quarterback.

There is a reason the metrics favor the Patriots. Denver has lost two of their last three games while the Patriots are trending in the opposite direction.

Heavy also likes New England to get the road win and the under on the point total. The point total has gone under in four of the last five New England road games. For Denver, the total has gone under in seven of their last ten games. Expect Tom Brady and company to come away victorious in a low scoring affair.

Heavy’s Pick: Patriots 24 Broncos 16. Patriots -3. Under on the Point Total.