Eagles vs. Ravens Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The Ravens aim to bounce back from Monday’s loss at New England when they host the Eagles. Baltimore is a six-point favorite according to OddsShark.com, and they’ve proven to be a strong team at home against the spread.

The Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six home game, but it gets even better. The Eagles are 0-5 ATS in their last five road games, as Carson Wentz has slowed his production in the second half of his rookie season. Wentz has thrown seven interceptions in his last four games, and has struggled with an increased role in the offense.

Wentz started the season strong, but was relying heavily on a strong run game. His QB rating topped 100 three times in his first four weeks as a pro, but Wentz never had more than 37 pass attempts in those starts. That workload has increased in recent weeks, and it’s coincided with Wentz’s increased turnovers. He’s also been hurt by a crumbling offensive line, and was sacked four times last week against Washington.

Despite being torched by Tom Brady earlier in the week, the Ravens defense has been strong this season. The defense has eight takeaways in their last three games, as two New England fumbles gave the Ravens life on Monday.

For Baltimore to win Sunday, they’ll need to take the ball out of Joe Flacco’s hands. In three games with more than 47 pass attempts, Flacco is 0-3 and has been sacked six times.

The Ravens should be able to control the line of scrimmage Sunday, forcing Wentz to win with his arm. The Ravens should take care of business this week.

Heavy’s Pick: Eagles 10 Ravens 24. Ravens -6. Under on the Point Total. (40.5)