Ed & Darla Rodgers, Aaron’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most recognizable quarterbacks in the NFL. After his brother, Jordan Rodgers, appearance on “The Bachelor”, Aaron’s family has been thrust into the spotlight as well. While all indications are the family rift has been going on for years, a private matter became very public after Jordan explained to JoJo Fletcher she would not be meeting Aaron on her home visit.

All this weights heavily on Aaron’s parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, who would like for things to be repaired. Ed and Darla have done their best to keep the matter private, but have confirmed there is tension within the Rodgers family. The couple has refused to get into specifics only to say they are not on speaking terms with their son.

There was a time when things were different as this video shows them going to Arlington, Texas to see Aaron play in the Super Bowl in 2011. There is more to Ed and Darla than just their disagreement with Aaron.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Aaron’s Mother Takes Credit for His Great Footwork

It is no surprise Aaron turned out athletic given the makeup of his parents. Ed played football for Chico State where he starred as an offensive lineman. He met his wife, Darla, who also was an athlete, at the college. Darla was a dancer and Ed told The New York Times that Aaron’s footwork likely came from his mother. Darla admitted to this in an interview with FOX 6.

“I think that my guys did get some of my dancer qualities. You have to know where you are in time and space when you’re dancing, and they definitely are running for their lives. They know where they are in time and space to be elusive, and I think that I kinda gave them some of that,” Darla told FOX 6.

Ed also spent time as a semi-professional football player before transitioning to his career as a chiropractor.

2. The Couple Has Three Children

Luke Rodgers is the oldest of the three children. Luke lives in Nashville, Tennessee and is a writer for CBS Sports and 247 Sports. Luke has declined to comment on the specifics of the rift in the Rodgers family other than to say he was not pleased with the issue being brought up on “The Bachelor”.

Jordan is well known for his time on the ABC television show “The Bachelor”. Jordan became part of ESPN’s SEC Network in 2016. He is also part of a fitness and lifestyle coaching business called Met Pro. Jordan spent two seasons as Vanderbilt quarterback from 2011-12. He threw for 2,539 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in his final season with the Commodores.

3. Aaron Mailed Christmas Presents Back to His Family

According to the Bleacher Report, Aaron and his parents have not spoken since December 2014. Not only are they not on speaking terms, the report detailed Aaron mailing back Christmas presents that were sent to him.

The Rodgers family’s private feud became public after Jordan spoke about it when he was on “The Bachelor”. Ed confirmed to The New York Times that he is not on speaking terms with Aaron.

“Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen [but] it’s good to have it all come out,” Ed told The New York Times.

If Ed and Darla want to attend games, they have to purchase them on their own or reach out to another player’s family as Aaron has made it clear that the family is not wanted at Packers games.

4. The Reason for the Rift Between Aaron & His Family Is Unknown

Aaron, Luke and Jordan along with their parents have all admitted that things are not right between Aaron and the family. However, all the parties involved have declined to go into the specifics as to why Aaron is not on speaking terms with his family.

This has not stopped speculation as to the source of the dispute. According to US Weekly, Aaron’s girlfriend, Olivia Munn, is believed to be at the center of the disagreement. An anonymous source spoke with US Weekly about the tension in the Rodgers family.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse. When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family,” the source told US Weekly.

5. Ed Is a Sports Injury Specialist & Chiropractor

Ed’s football days may be over, but he still is connected to the sports industry. He is a chiropractor in Chico, California with a focus on sports injuries. Ed describes his holistic approach on his website. He takes a “whole person approach in chiropractic care, which means looking for the underlying causes of disease, discomfort, and pain, as opposed to just treating the symptoms.”

Ed graduated from Chico State with a Bachelors in Physical Education/Exercise Science and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. He graduated from Western States Chiropractic College in 1997. Ed is part of the American College of Sports Medicine.