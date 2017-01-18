FanDuel NBA Lineup Picks, Advice & Analysis for January 18

The NBA schedule for Wednesday is a busy one, with there being nine games including Oklahoma City's second trip to Oakland to face Golden State this season. Of course there are the obvious subplots of Kevin Durant ($10,400 FanDuel value) playing against his old team and Durant reuniting with Russell Westbrook ($12,300). But the biggest aspect of this game to keep an eye on is how the Warriors go about defending Westbrook. In the first meeting, a 122-96 Golden State victory, the Warriors managed to frustrate Westbrook some defensively. Westbrook shot 4-for-15 from the field, with the only thing keeping him from having a truly bad night was the free throw line.
Westbrook shot 10-for-14 from the charity stripe on that night, and in addition to the points he tallied ten assist, six rebounds and six turnovers. And against one of the NBA's best defensive teams, Westbrook will need to be more efficient from a scoring standpoint, which is where his ability to get to the foul line will be key. Golden State's coming off of a blowout win over the Cavaliers in which they held Cleveland to less than 40 percent shooting. Now able to devote their full attention to slowing down one man as opposed to three (LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love).
Here are our FanDuel picks for Wednesday's games, using the rules of a nine-player roster and a salary cap of $60,000. Stats used are courtesy of Basketball Reference. (Getty)
