What Time & TV Channel Is the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Today?

The Celebrity All-Star game tips off tonight in the Superdome at 7 p.m. Eastern. The game features two teams full of stars with ESPN SportsCenter hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill serving as the coaches.

Here’s the details for tonight’s game.

Date: Friday, February 17, 2017

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel: ESPN

Game Preview: Smith will coach the West squad with the help of Draymond Green and TV host Rocsi Diaz. The team has plenty of basketball talent with former NBA player Baron Davis and the WNBA’s Candace Parker. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also rounds out the West.

Hill is coaching the East along with Kyle Lowry and rapper Fat Joe. Former NBA player Jason Williams, Brazilian player Oscar Schmidt and the WNBA’s Lindsay Whalen bring a lot of playing experience to the East. YouTube star Brandon Armstrong spent time in the D-League and is on the roster. The East also has last year’s celebrity game MVP Win Butler. Butler is the lead singer for Arcade Fire.

Tonight’s game marks the first of a three night NBA extravaganza. The Rising Stars Challenge follows the celebrity game tonight. All-Star Saturday Night is headlined by the 3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest. The 2017 NBA All-Star Game offers the grand finale to the weekend on Sunday.