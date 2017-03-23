Xavier vs. Arizona Live Stream: How to Watch Sweet 16 Online

Looking for a live stream of Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup between Arizona and Xavier? There are a couple of different ways to watch the game online, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

The West regional semifinal between the Wildcats and Bruins is scheduled to start at about 10:09 p.m. ET (30 minutes after the conclusion of Gonzaga-West Virginia) and will be broadcast on CBS. If you can’t get to a television, here’s a rundown of how to watch online or on other streaming devices:

Xavier vs. Arizona Live Stream

Desktop

The easiest way to watch the game on your desktop computer is March Madness Live via NCAA.com. With this game being on CBS, you are free to watch the live stream unrestricted even if you don’t sign in to a cable or satellite provider.

Mobile & Other Streaming Devices

If you want to watch the game on your phone, you can do so via the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Windows App Store

However, games on CBS are not available to be streamed on set top boxes like Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, but if you want to watch the game on one of those such devices, you can do so via CBS All Access, a streaming service that allows you to watch a live stream of CBS for a monthly fee. It costs $5.99 per month, but you can watch tonight’s game via the service’s free 7-day trial. You’ll have to enter your credit card information to sign up, but you won’t be charged if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

Once you’re signed up, you can watch on your computer, or you can watch via mobile and streaming devices via the CBS app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Windows App Store

You can also watch via Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and PlayStation 4