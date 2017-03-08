Barcelona Complete Biggest Comeback In Champions League History

Barcelona are through to the Champions League quarterfinals, overcoming a 4-0 deficit to defeat PSG. Barcelona scored three goals in the final minutes, leading to a shock result that showed why Barca are one of the best clubs on the planet.

Before Wednesday, no team in the history of Champions League (or any European Cup predecessor) had ever come back from four goals down.

Even after going up 2-0 at the half, it wasn’t entirely clear if Barca could complete the rally. PSG looked shaky on defense early, but they were not without their chances on offense. And when Cavani converted his chance at 62 minutes, it looked like PSG had avoided disaster.

After failed chances at both ends in the waning minutes, Neymar lined up for a free kick in the 88th minute. His shot curled for the top-left corner, and Kevin Trapp, believing the ball would miss the goal, allowed the ball into the net.

That was the start of a wild minute stretch.

Just seconds later, Barcelona were back at the other end. Suarez took contact in the box, leading to a penalty call. Neymar converted from the spot, tying the score at 5-5 heading into extra time. With the final seconds ticking off, Sergi Roberto’s touch in the box pushed the ball past Trapp for the winning goal.

Barcelona are back in the Champions League quarterfinals, and PSG are left wondering what happened.

