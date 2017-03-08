Barcelona Complete Biggest Comeback In Champions League History

Barcelona are through to the Champions League quarterfinals, overcoming a 4-0 deficit to defeat PSG. Barcelona scored three goals in the final minutes, leading to a shock result that showed why Barca are one of the best clubs on the planet.
Before Wednesday, no team in the history of Champions League (or any European Cup predecessor) had ever come back from four goals down.
Even after going up 2-0 at the half, it wasn’t entirely clear if Barca could complete the rally. PSG looked shaky on defense early, but they were not without their chances on offense. And when Cavani converted his chance at 62 minutes, it looked like PSG had avoided disaster.
After failed chances at both ends in the waning minutes, Neymar lined up for a free kick in the 88th minute. His shot curled for the top-left corner, and Kevin Trapp, believing the ball would miss the goal, allowed the ball into the net.
That was the start of a wild minute stretch.
Just seconds later, Barcelona were back at the other end. Suarez took contact in the box, leading to a penalty call. Neymar converted from the spot, tying the score at 5-5 heading into extra time. With the final seconds ticking off, Sergi Roberto’s touch in the box pushed the ball past Trapp for the winning goal.
Barcelona are back in the Champions League quarterfinals, and PSG are left wondering what happened.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
whoah this blog is excellent i like reading your posts.
Keep up the great work! You recognize, lots of persons
are hunting around for this information, you could
help them greatly.
maglie calcio poco prezzo
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality
articles or blog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo
I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this
information So i’m happy to express that I have a very
good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I most without a doubt will make certain to do not overlook this website and give it a glance
regularly.
manchester united Tröja