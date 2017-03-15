Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal Live Stream: How to Watch Indian Wells Masters

Legendary rivals Roger Federer and Rafael are set to meet in the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday night, and fortunately, a live stream is easy to watch.

The 36th meeting between the all-time greats is scheduled to start at about 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel. If you can’t get to a television, here’s a full rundown of all your streaming options for desktop and other devices:

Federer vs. Nadal Live Stream

Desktop

The easiest way to watch the match is on WatchESPN.com. Because it’s on ESPN3, you can watch the stream for free without having to log in to a cable or TV provider in order to watch.

You can click here for frequently asked questions and more information about WatchESPN.

If you do have a cable or satellite subscription and want to watch the Tennis Channel broadcast, you can watch via Tennis Channel Everywhere. You’ll need to log in using your pay TV provider username and password to watch the stream.

Mobile & Streaming Devices

Viewers looking to watch the match on their mobile or streaming devices can do so via the ESPN app, which is free to download at the following places:

App Store

Google Play store

Amazon App store

Windows Store

Roku

Xbox One

As is the case with desktop, you won’t need to log-in to a cable or TV provider.

Again, if you have the info for a cable log-in and want to watch the Tennis Channel broadcast, you can do so via the Tennis Channel Everywhere app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store