Manchester United vs. Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford on Sunday for a match with major table implications. Another loss for the Blues would put Tottenham within four points of the table lead, while United can win and climb closer to European qualification.

Looking for a live stream of today’s match? Whether you’re at home or only have your phone, there are options available.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET, and it will be available on NBC Sports Network. If you can’t get to a TV, here’s a complete roundup of the available live stream options:

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes NBC Sports

Users without a cable subscription can watch the game through Sling TV or FuboTV, two online streaming services that provide access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee. Both services have free trials that will allow you to watch today’s match without having to pay. Click here to sign up for SlingTV and click here to sign up for FuboTV.

If you’re interested in watching today’s match but aren’t going to use either service beyond today, either option will do the trick. If you’re interested in retaining either service beyond today, though, here’s a breakdown of what each service offers:

Sling

If you’re interested in gaining access to a broad range of cable channels, including ESPN, CNN, TNT and TBS, Sling is your best bet. The service’s Blue package costs $25 per month, and includes NBC Sports and over 40 other channels. Sling also offers a 7-day trial, an advantage over the 24-hour trial provided by Fubo.

To sign up for Sling, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, you’ll be prompted to select Sling Blue, which costs $25 per month. Again: You will not be charged if you cancel your subscription before the 7-day trial ends.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to NBC Sports to watch the match.

FuboTV

Once a streaming service dedicated to soccer, FuboTV now offers a Premier package with over 36 channels for $34.99 per month.

Signing up for FuboTV is easy: Simply click here to sign up for FuboTV.

The service provides access to Premier League, Champions League, and high-profile La Liga matches like El Clasico for $34.99 a month. There is a 24-hour free trial option available. You’ll need a credit card to sign up, but if you cancel your subscription within 24 hours you will not be charged. Click here to sign up for a free trial with FuboTV.

To recap:

Sling TV: Free 7-day trial. If you stay on beyond the free trial , you’ll be charged $25 per month.

FuboTV: Free 24-hour trial of the full service that includes NBC Sports. If you stay on beyond the trial, you’ll be charged $34.99 per month.

With an App:

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on their app, you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. As is the case with the desktop option, you’ll need to add on the Sports Extra package, which includes N, in order to watch today’s match.

There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the 7-day trial period ends, you will not be charged.

You can also watch the game with an app through FuboTV, where you can watch Premier and Champions League for $34.99 a month. You can download the app from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

