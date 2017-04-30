NFL Draft 2017: The Best Dressed Players

The months leading up to the NFL draft are for the teams as they evaluate prospects who could end up being the future of their franchise. The draft itself is a celebration for the players and fans. Gone are the days of a stoic event held at Radio City Music Hall. The NFL has embraced prime time and everything that goes with it. The 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia felt closer to Coachella than the more formal drafts of years past. Over 100,000 fans crowded in front of the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the opening night of the draft to watch players achieve their dreams of hearing their name called by an NFL team. Heavy had an opportunity to speak with several of the top prospects on the eve of the draft at the P&G Style Lounge as players and their families received the finishing touches to look their best on the biggest night of their professional lives. The draft may have been outside on a warm night in Philly but that did not stop the players from looking their best. With this year's draft in the books, the countdown to the 2018 NFL Draft is real. Until then, we take a look back at photos from the first night with the best suits and the players that wore them well. Click the arrow on the right side of the middle of the page to see Heavy's rankings of the best dressed players at the 2017 NFL Draft. (Getty)
