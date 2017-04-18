WWE ‘SmackDown Live’ Match Results & Spoilers April 18th

A new episode of SmackDown Live just aired on the USA Network. Here’s what happened:

9:46 – AJ Styles defeats Baron Corbin via count out. Towards the end of the match, Baron Corbin throws AJ Styles into Kevin Owens, who was sitting in on commentary.

9:37 – After the match, Kevin Owens declares that no one will take his United States Championship from him, especially not Chris Jericho or AJ Styles.

9:34 – Kevin Owens defeats a local jobber in an open challenge match.

9:31 – Backstage, Tye Dillinger says that the WWE universe has made its voice heard by latching onto him. He then tosses to a video package about himself.

9:19 – The Shining Stars defeat American Alpha.

9:18 – Backstage, Charlotte is confronted again by Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. They give her a dirty look but she walks past them and offers a “woo!”

8:57 – Charlotte defeats Naomi. This means she has earned a title opportunity and will face Naomi for the Women’s Championship.

8:52 – Backstage, Charlotte is confronted by Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. They mockingly talk about how great she is, and Natalya pushes Charlotte.

8:51 – Backstage, AJ Styles is asked who he’d prefer to face, Kevin Owens or Chris Jericho. Styles says that it doesn’t matter because he has a home-field advantage on SmackDown Live. Baron Corbin enters, and he’s angry that AJ Styles stuck his nose in his business last week. Styles says he’d be more than happy to face Baron Corbin tonight. Corbin agrees.

8:41 – After the match, Jinder Mahal says that the audience just hates him because they can’t handle diversity. Randy Orton enters. He says that the only thing that Jinder Mahal has won tonight is an RKO. But Orton first addresses Bray Wyatt, saying that he will burn down Wyatt’s House of Horrors, whatever that may be.

Bray Wyatt appears on the screen. He says that he wants Randy Orton to feel his pain and all of the agony that he has endured in the past few months; clips are shown on screen of Orton burning down the Wyatt compound and stealing the World Championship. Wyatt says that nothing Orton has done will compare to the pain Wyatt will unleash at the House of Horrors.

8:16 – Jinder Mahal defeats Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Mojo Rawley, Luke Harper, and Sami Zayn in a six-pack challenge. This means he will face Randy Orton at Backlash.

8:14 – Natalya talks to Shane McMahon in his office. She wants an opportunity at the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and he says that she should have just asked like Charlotte did. Carmella enters, and she agrees with Natalya that Charlotte shouldn’t have gotten her opportunity. Tamina enters, and she too wants an opportunity at the title. Everyone argues, and Natalya says she has an idea. They all leave together.

8:00 – Charlotte enters. She says that the queen is now on SmackDown Live, and she’s already lost her patience. She asks how she hasn’t been granted a Women’s Championship match yet.

Naomi enters. She says that this is SmackDown Live, and around here, there are no kings or queens. But there are champions, and Charlotte is looking at one, Naomi says. Naomi also says that she’s been watching Charlotte for a long time and knows what she’s about. Finally, Naomi says that she’ll give Charlotte what she wants and that she isn’t scared. They’ll have a women’s championship match right here, right now.

Naomi attacks Charlotte, and the two begin to brawl.

Shane McMahon enters. He says that Charlotte and Naomi will fight tonight, but superstars have to earn their opportunities here on SmackDown Live, so this will be a number one contender match.