WWE WrestleMania 33: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

We’ve waited long enough for this day, haven’t we?

Thankfully, wrestling’s biggest event of the year is upon us. The 33rd installment of WrestleMania is here! It’s being billed as the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” due to how stacked its match card is. The Undertaker will take on Roman Reigns in a battle of Old School vs. New School. AJ Styles will settle his differences with his brand boss, Shane McMahon. Randy Orton will attempt to take the one thing that Bray Wyatt holds dear – his WWE Championship. And Goldberg will defend his Universal Championship against his most hated rival, Brock Lesnar.

WrestleMania 33 is packed with a bevy of matches that will deliver all manner of shocking results/highlights. You’ve come to the right place to read about all of them.

WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to Defend Against All SmackDown Women Who Are Available to Compete

Winner: And the NEW WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion, Naomi!

Highlights: Every woman who’s currently on the SD Live roster entered the match for a multi-women matchup. The 1st woman to score a pinfall/submission would leave as champion. After the bell rang, each woman dished out some of their best moves on each other. After all that mayhem, Carmella and Becky Lynch exchanged a few holds of their own. Alexa Bliss got into the ring to take down Carmella and then land a Spinning DDT on Natalya. Lynch returned the ring and began tearing into whoever was unlucky enough to be in her way. Even James Ellsworth got taken down with an Exploder Suplex from Lynch! Mickie James took Lynch down, but she was then forced out of the ring by Bliss. Things got even more hectic when Naomi’s Sunset Flip led into a German Suplex exchange. Each woman began landing their biggest moves on each other as the match wore on. After Naomi was the last woman standing in the ring, she threw herself right onto every lady stuck on the outside. Back inside the ring, Naomi locked in her arm trap submission and made Bliss tap out!

4th Annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Winner: Mojo Rawley!

Highlights: Once the bell rang, Strowman got rid of one of the Shining Stars. He got into a scuffle with Kalisto, but got rid of him quickly along with another body. One of the Usos got eliminated along with Goldust and Heath Slater. Konnor from The Ascension then got flung over the rope by Big Show.The action stopped for a quick second when Strowman and Show had a face off. Every other man looked to eliminate them, but Strowman threw every man off of him and got rid of Big Show. Strowman got into it with Sami Zayn and got rid of another hapless victim. But all of a sudden, Strowman got dropped from the match once everyone else teamed up to throw him over the top rope.

Later on during the match, Ziggler knocked R-Truth off the apron for an elimination. Ziggler then got rid of Rhyno soon after. American Alpha then got rid of Curtis Axel, another Uso twin and one of The Vaudevillains. But sadly, American Alpha got booted from the match. Breezango then got throw out, which was followed by Mark Henry launching Sin Cara over the top rope. Mark Henry met his end soon after, though. Ziggler used a Superkick to get rid of NXT’s Chinese entrant Tian Bing, while Sami Zayn used his Helluva Kick to eliminate the other member of the Shining Stars. Bo Dallas met his end after getting eliminated by Mojo Rawley.

Apollo Crews, Ziggler and Luke Harper got taken out soon after. Zayn clotheslined Titus O’Neal over the top rope, but he then got eliminated by the big burly member of NXT’s Killian Dain. Mojo knocked him down with a Pounce, but Jinder Mahal drove Mojo through the middle of the ropes and beat him down. Jinder then got in the face of the NFL’s Rob Gronkowski, took his drink and disrespected him right to his face. Gronkowski eventually hopped into the ring and knocked Jinder down with a nasty shoulder block. Mojo got rid of Dain and then struggled with Jinder on the rope apron. Mojo then blasted Jinder off the apron for the decisive victory. Mojo and Gronkowski went ahead and had a hype celebration inside the ring.

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Winner: And STILL the WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville!

Highlights: Both men arrived with some fresh new gear for the biggest Cruiserweight Championship bout of the year. As soon as the bell rang, the crowd erupted for Aries. Aries and Neville engaged in a quick exchange that saw Aries get knocked down by a shoulder block. Neville got the better of their next exchange for a quick second before Aries got control. Both competitors sped up the action with some back and forth counters afterwards. Neville took a break on the outside after getting caught in Aries’ finishing submission. Aries then pulled off a series of impressive moves once Neville returned to the ring. Neville chose to slip outside the ring once again. Aries went to fly through the ropes, but Neville cracked him with a kick as soon as he got close enough. Neville then took control of the bout by landing a nasty Missile Dropkick on his challenger. From that point forward, Neville beat the holy hell out of Aries.

Neville cost himself his lead position after missing a Phoenix Splash. Aries got back in control soon after with a bunch of his signature moves. Aries threw Neville over the top rope and came down hard on Neville with a Double Axe Handle. That was then followed up by Aries’ Heat Seeking Missile right to the outside. Back in the ring, Neville avoided another submission and landed a Pump Kick on Aries in the corner. Both men climbed to the top rope for something big, but Aries shoved Neville off right into a backflip. Aries came right off with a nice Missile Dropkick right after. Once Neville recovered, he planted Aries with a Snap German Suplex. Neville went for a Deadlift German Suplex, but Aries flipped out of it and looked to land his Discus Fivearm Spinning Elbow. Neville Superkicked him away and then pulled off the move he tried landing before. Neville then began kicking Aries repeatedly while the ref tried to stop his assault.

Soon, both men began exchanging strikes. Aries cracked Neville with his Discus Fivearm, but Neville slipped outside after getting hit. Aries struggled to get Neville back in the ring. Neville landed an Enzuguri on Aries and then looked to land his Red Arrow, but Aries took him down with a Frankensteiner. Aries followed that up with an elbow strike in the corner and a 450 Splash. Neville managed to kick out, though! Aries locked Neville in his Last Chancery, but Neville stuck his fingers right into Aries repaired eye. Neville then got the win by kicking the rope right into Aries’ injured eye and finishing him off with a Red Arrow.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (Fatal 4-Way Ladder Tag Team Match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Winners: And the NEW WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy)!

Highlights: Enzo and Cass made sure to show the ‘Mania 33 crowd some love with their usual mic schtick. When every team entered the ring, the New Day made a surprise appearance. They announced that this match was now a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match that includes…THE HARDY BOYZ! The crowd lost their minds as Matt and Jeff pulled off a bunch of their signature maneuvers on the other teams. Jeff even pulled off a Whisper in the Wind on Sheamus and Cesaro! Matt used a ladder to knock down several men who tried to enter the ring as Jeff aided him. Gallows and Anderson finally got back into the fold as they used ladders and their strikes to take out Matt and Jeff. Things got even more hectic as Sheamus and Cesaro used tandem offense to stop their ladder ascension. Cesaro even used a double stomp off the ladder to further incapacitate Anderson. Suddenly, Enzo and Cass got into the match and laid out every other man with their own team offense.

Two ladders were set up between the ring apron and crowd barrier soon after. Enzo got launched by Cass over the ladders into Gallows while Matt and Jeff got crunched in between them beforehand. Then Cesaro used a Big Swing on Anderson for several rotations while Sheamus clubbed Gallows’ chest in with punch after punch. Their spirited offense got came to a close when they were both thrown to the outside and taken down by a flying Enzo. Sheamus ended up using a Brogue Kick to take out Jeff and send him crashing onto everyone on the outside. Back in the ring, Enzo looked to grab the titles after he shoved Gallows and Sheamus down to the mat. Cass looked to help Enzo, but he got put down with a Powerbomb into a corner ladder and two nasty kicks. Enzo was left up on the ladder after Sheamus and Gallows knocked each other over the top rope, but Anderson fought with him at the top. Madness began to unfold as Matt landed a Twist of Fate on Anderson from the top of a ladder. Jeff then landed a mega-sized Swanton Bomb on Sheamus and Cesaro through dual ladders. His brother Matt went on to grab the titles for the shocking win!

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Winner: And STILL the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dean Ambrose!

Highlights: Ambrose ran right at Corbin as soon as the bell rang, but he was met with a quick shove and a clothesline. Outside the ring though, Corbin got caught with a mid-rope plancha. Both crazed competitors beat each other down before getting back into the ring for some more intense brawling. Corbin threw the IC Champion gut first in the ring corner and then began focusing his attack on that injured mid-section. Corbin then took control of Ambrose for several moments thereafter. Corbin even took the opportunity to throw Ambrose right into the security barrier on the outside for extra measure. Ambrose began making a comeback after escaping a chinlock and forcing Corbin to run his shoulder into the corner ring post. But a failed top rope elbow drop caused Corbin to regain control.

Both men struggled for control over the top rope for a while before they both got back onto the mat for another skirmish. Ambrose and Corbin engaged in some outside brawling once again, but Corbin paid the price for being too hot-headed after running right into the steel ring steps. Ambrose then used his top rope Elbow Drop to catch Ambrose. Ambrose finally made his comeback when the action got back into the ring. The action got even more intense once Corbin cracked Ambrose in the ribs, landed a big boot on him and followed that up with his Deep Six slam. Corbin looked for another big move, but he was met with a disrespectful slap and a Rebound Clothesline. Ambrose looked for his Dirty Deeds, but Corbin countered him with a modified Powerbomb. Corbin signaled for his End of Days, but Ambrose flipped out of it and finally finished him with a Dirty Deeds.

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse (Mixed Tag Team Match)

Winners: John Cena and Nikki Bella!

Highlights: Al Roker and Jerry “The King” Lawler were given special duties as special ring announcer and commentator, respectively. It appeared as if the women would start things off, but Miz and Cena began the match instead. Miz shockingly got a ton of love from the crowd. Miz ran to the outside and caused Cena to give chase, but Cena’s hot headedness caused him to catch a few stiff kicks to his back when he tried to re-enter the ring. Maryse got a nasty slap in on Cena while Miz got him to his knees. Miz then got Cena back into his grasp with more of his signature moves. After dodging one of Miz’s moves, Cena looked to make the tag to Nikki but was unable to do so after Maryse clipped her off the ring apron. Miz went back into fight mode as he landed Daniel Bryan’s chest kicks on Cena. Miz tried taunting Nikki, but was met with a slap for his troubles. Nikki finally got the hot tag and went to town on Maryse. When Maryse and Miz tried taking refuge outside the ring, Nikki launched through the middle rope right onto Miz. Back in the ring, Cena and Nikki hit dual 5-Knuckle Shuffles on their rivals. The match came to an end after Miz ate an AA and Maryse got dropped by Nikki’s TKO finisher.

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship)

Winner: And the NEW WWE United States Champion, Kevin Owens!

Highlights: Once both men entered the ring, a massive brawl kicked off. Owens ran to the rope to land a nasty shove, but Jericho caught him in quick Walls of Jericho attempt. Owens wiggled out of it and left to the outside, but Jericho met him outside with a flying Double Axe Handle. Y2J continued to beat down on Owens outside the ring and once they got back inside. Y2J had things under control until he was met with a surprising Superkick from Owens. Owens then began striking Y2J to the mat and then followed that up with two Cannonball Splashes. Owens then began torturing his former best friend with brutal strikes and constant trash talk. After getting beat down for so long, Y2J finally made a comeback after dropkicking Owens right in the mush. On the outside, both men got in a struggle where Owens looked to Powerbomb Jericho onto the ring apron. Y2J stopped Owens, put his back to the floor pad and took him down a Flying Back Elbow Strike in the ring.

Jericho began jaw jacking with Owens in the ring and hit him with repeated chops. This didn’t do much to take down Owens though since Owens responded with a modified package-like slam. When both men got locked onto the top rope, Y2J landed several punches on Owens before he took him down with a Frankensteiner. Jericho then took Owens out with a Running Bulldog and looked to land a big Lionsault, but that attempt was a failure. Owens managed to get Y2J to the mat and look to land a Frog Splash, but that was a failure as well. As the match began to speed up, Y2J jumped right in Owens arms and got taken down with a modified slam that targeted Jericho’s neck. Y2J survived it and got back u in time to land a back elbow that was followed up by a Lionsault. Jericho kept up his assault on Owens, but he was cut off after Owens locked him in his own Walls of Jericho. Y2J fought hard and eventually escaped the hold.

Owens pushed Y2J into the corner and went for another Cannonball Splash, but Y2J shockingly grabbed ahold of Owens’ legs for a Walls of Jericho. Owens suffered for a while before he grabbed the bottom rope. When both men returned to their feet, Y2J was almost put away with a Pop Up Powerbomb. Owens picked up Y2J and disrespected him with slaps and verbal insults. When he went for another Pop Up Powerbomb, Jericho countered with his Codebreaker out of nowhere! Y2J left the ring to grab Owens when he left to catch a breather. But that was a fatal mistake. Owens Superkicked Jericho in the leg, finished him with an Apron Powerbomb and pinned him for the final 1-2-3.

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax (Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Winner: And STILL the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Bayley!

Highlights: Once all four ladies got the match underway, a concerted effort was made to take out Jax out early. Jax would have none of it, though. She went on a killing spree as she took down the match’s three other women. Charlotte tried everything she could to ground Jax, but it was to no avail. Jax threw Charlotte from the ring apron right onto Banks and Bayley. Once Banks, Bayley and Charlotte teamed back up, Charlotte used a Big Boot to help launch her over into a Back Suplex from Banks and Bayley. This took her down for just a few moments. Jax went right back to dominating, but then she ate a triple team Powerbomb that saw her exit from the match. Charlotte signaled for a high five from Banks and Bayley, but that was soundly ignored. Charlotte exited the ring to let them both get into it, but Charlotte grabbed Bayley to the outside. Banks launched herself to the outside on Bayley and then Charlotte landed her Corkscrew Moonsault on them both.

Charlotte tried to take Banks out with her Natural Selection, but Banks countered her with a Banks Statement. Charlotte quickly escaped and knocked Banks back down to the mat. Charlotte tried desperately to rip off one of the corner ring pads, but Bayley stopped her. Charlotte kicked her from the apron, but she was met with with Banks’ spirited offense. Charlotte ate a pair of knees and then got locked into the Banks Statement again! After escaping it and almost getting rolled up for a pin, Charlotte shoved Banks headfirst into the exposed ring corner pad. Banks was quickly eliminated soon after. Once Bayley re-entered the ring, Charlotte began attacking her leg. Bayley got knocked down to the mat, but she was still able to dodge a Charlotte Moonsault.

Bayley then made an attempt to land a top rope move of her own, but Charlotte stopped her with a Spinebuster. She then locked in her Figure Four Leglock and punished Bayley’s limbs for a good while. Bayley crawled to the bottom rope to escape, but Charlotte kept at it even after breaking the hold. When both women got locked on the top rope later, Bayley launched Charlotte off with a suplex. Charlotte then mistakenly slammed her head into the exposed ring corner post and ate a Bayley elbow drop. This final move led to Bayley’s triumphant win.

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Winner: AJ Styles!

Highlights: Shane and AJ locked up to start things off, but AJ embarrassed his boss with a quick shove from behind. On the next lockup exchange, Shane and AJ exchanged headlock holds. A bunch of quick counters from both men followed that up with AJ coming out on the winning end of their quick exchanges. Suddenly, Shane responded with a number of slick wrestling holds that forced AJ to the outside. AJ hopped back into the match and started throwing hands with Shane, which turned out to be a bad idea for AJ. AJ chose to dump Shane to the outside and clip him with a nasty Baseball Slide that sent him over the announce table. AJ then began assaulting Shane with repeated strikes all over the ring. AJ used his combo strikes on Shane, but Shane responded with a swift kick to his gut to stop his clothesline attempt. AJ went for a springboard maneuver, but Shane caused him to trip on the rope. Shane then got a 2nd wind as he landed his nastiest strikes and even a Suplex followed by an Angle Slam on AJ.

Shane looked to be in a good place until AJ picked him for a Fireman’s Carry slam that ended with Shane landing on AJ’s knee neck first. After some big counters from both men, AJ managed to force Shane into his Calf Crusher submission hold. Shane winced in pain for a bit and then he escaped by locking AJ into some submission holds of his own. AJ struggled to escape but once he did, him and Shane simultaneously clotheslined each other. AJ made an early attempt to land his Springboard 450 Splash, but Shane caught him when he came back into the ring with another submission hold. AJ fought valiantly to escape and when he did, he pulled off a Styles Clash out of nowhere. When both men got back to their feet, a striking war ensued. Shane ended up forcing AJ into the corner with some nasty kicks. AJ tried to land an Enzuguri, but Shane ducked and AJ knocked the referee out instead. AJ took Shane out with a Pele Kick and then left the ring to retrieve a trash can.

AJ stuck Shane in the corner with the trash can and proceeded to go airborne. But Shane got up just in time to slam the trash can right into AJ’s ribs in midair. Shane then signaled for his version of Coast to Coast. The crowd erupted when Shane successfully performed the move without a hitch. After AJ survived such a match ending maneuver, Shane left the ring to clear off an announce table. Shane planted AJ on the table and went for his elbow drop, but AJ moved out of harm’s way at the very last second. AJ pulled Shane back into the ring and looked to land his Phenomenal Elbow, but Shane caught his arm and countered with a Spinning DDT. Shane then did the unthinkable – he looked to land an impressive Shooting Star Press! AJ moved out of the way, though! When Shane got back to his feet, AJ destroyed him with a Phenomenal Elbow for the final pin.

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H (Non-Sanctioned Match)

Winner: Seth Rollins!

Highlights: After the big time entrances concluded, Rollins and HHH began brawling early. Rollins dropkicked HHH to the outside and followed him all the way to the security barrier. HHH managed to Dragon Screw Rollins’ uninjured knee, but Rollins shook the damage off and clotheslined him over the barricade. Rollins then backdropped HHH over the barricade and wore him out even more. HHH tried going for Rollins leg several times back in the ring, but Rollins kept him away with strikes and mid-rope planchas. Rollins’ intensity and hate caused him clear off an announce table for something big. Rollins looked to land a Pedigree, but HHH clipped his injured knee and spiked him with a DDT on the announce table. HHH turned into a savage once he he grabbed a steel chair and used it to further destroy Rollin’s injured limb. Rollins went through even more pain as HHH used a jumping knee strike right on his bad knee.

Once the match returned to the ring, HHH continued to tear away at Rollins’ surgically repaired knee. Rollins held on long enough to block out the pain and use a Flatliner on HHH right into the corner ring pad. Both men found themselves locked atop the rope; that moment ended with Rollins failing to Powerbomb HHH on two occasions due to his failing knee. All of a sudden, two Pedigree counters led right into Rollins Powerbombing HHH into the ring corner. Rollins started fighting back even more as he sent HHH to the outside and followed him with a Flying Body Splash. However, Rollins landed right on his injured knee. However, Rollins got back to his feet to assault HHH. Then Rollins exited the ring to grab a table, then climb the top rope to land a Frog Splash on HHH’s back. Rollins picked up a chair and tried to clean HHH’s clock, but HHH kicked him in his bad knee and then landed a Spinebuster.

HHH wrapped a steel chair around Rollins’ bad knee and began beating it down even worse than before. When HHH headed to the top rope, Rollins released the chair from around his leg and met HHH in the air. Rollins took HHH back to the mat with a Superplex/Falcon Arrow combination. Rollins signaled for a Phoenix Splash, but Stephanie McMahon stuck her head into the match by tripping up Rollins. HHH took advantage of Rollins even weaker state by locking in a leg submission that caused Rollins to scream in agony. Rollins escaped though and even locked in a submission of his own. Both men ended up on the outside once more and engaged in some more brawling. Rollins grabbed anything he could from under the ring while locked in a leg submission. He mistakenly gave HHH his sledgehammer, which caused HHH to break the hold and pick up his signature weapon.

Back in the ring, Rollins struck HHH and caused him to drop his trusty sledgehammer. HHH and Rollins clubbed each other with a series of big moves that led to them both laid out on the mat. When HHH got back to his feet with his weapon in hand, Rollins saved himself by landing an Enzuguri on HHH. Rollins looked to crack HHH with his own weapon, but Steph stole it from him. Rollins almost met his end after eating a Pedigree right after losing his sledgehammer. Suddenly, HHH took Rollins to the top rope for an Avalanche Pedigree. But Rollins catapulted him over his back and followed that up with a Phoenix Splash. Both men got into a Pedigree counter war that ended with HHH cracking Rollins in the knee again. Suddenly, Steph grabbed Rollins and prepared him for her husband’s next attack. HHH almost punched her, but HHH stopped himself in the nick of time. But Rollins Superkicked him right into Steph, who went crashing through a table on the outside! HHH then turned right around into a match ending Pedigree.

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker (No Holds Barred)

Winner: Roman Reigns!

Highlights: Jim Ross was announced as the special guest commentator for this major main event. Roman Reigns went full steam as soon as the bell rang and tried laying ‘Taker out with strikes. But “The Deadman” denied him at all costs and knocked him over the top rope. Reigns finally got the upper hand with some swift uppercuts and ended up clotheslining ‘Taker over the top rope. On the outside, ‘Taker got shoved right into the steel ring steps. Back in the ring, Reigns dropped ‘Taker with a Samoan Slam. Reigns kept things under control with more in-ring maneuvers and an outside assault. Reigns didn’t keep ‘Taker down too long, though. ‘Taker came back with his big boot/leg drop combo and several big strikes. When the action spilled near the announce tables, Reigns used his Sliding Dropkick to take ‘Taker down. When Reigns went for another one, ‘Taker caught Reigns by the throat and Chokeslammed him right onto an announce table.

‘Taker climbed atop one of the announce tables and signaled for a Tombstone Piledriver, but Reigns denied him be Spearing him right through the Spanish Announce Table. Reigns crawled back into the ring to recover, but then he was shocked to see ‘Taker kip up from his hurt state. Once ‘Taker crawled back into the ring, Reigns made sure to punch him back down to his knees. Reigns struck ‘Taker down with top rope assisted punches, but ‘Taker ended up dropping him with a Last Ride Powerbomb. ‘Taker picked up a steel chair from outside the ring, but Reigns grabbed it it slid into the ring. ‘Taker simply booted Reigns in the face and used that same steel chair to batter Reigns’ back. ‘Taker looked for a Chokeslam, but Reigns exited the ring to avoid it. Reigns then got back into the ring and landed two big Superman Punches.

Reigns looked to land a 3rd one, but ‘Taker cut him with off with a Chokeslam onto a steel chair. ‘Taker then went for the win after landing a Tombstone Piledriver, but Reigns shockingly survived it! Reigns weathered the storm of ‘Taker’s offense and fed The Deadman another Superman Punch. This was then followed up by a huge Spear. But as soon as ‘Taker hit the mat, he locked Reigns into his tight arm/head submission. Reigns eventually escaped the hold and then stopped ‘Taker from getting the steel chair back into his hands. Reigns picked up that same steel chair and tore into ‘Taker’s body with stiff shots. Once ‘Taker returned to his feet, he was taken back down to the mat with another Spear. Reigns pulled out another Spear on ‘Taker, but it still wasn’t enough to get rid of the Undertaker.

Reigns remained in a shocked state for a good while. ‘Taker struggled to sit up after eating another Superman Punch, but he soon fell back down. The crowd cheered for The Deadman to get back to his feet as Reigns stared him down. Reigns and ‘Taker shared a few heated words with each other as the match started coming to a close. Reigns struck ‘Taker with another uppercut and one final Spear to finish The Deadman. Reigns exited the ring after his triumphant victory and celebrated on the ramp while fireworks went off. As for ‘Taker, he left all his entrance attire in the middle of the ring while the crowd applauded and cheered him on one final time.

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Winner: And the NEW WWE Champion, Randy Orton!

Highlights: Orton wasted no time in getting the better of his former stablemate. Orton landed a Lou Thesz Press and a Snap Powerslam on Bray, which then fled into Orton continuing his assault on the champ on the outside. Orton lost control after Bray struck him down with an uppercut, but then the weirdest thing happened. While Bray entered into his back breaking position, Orton laid in the middle of the ring while a the image of maggots appeared within the ring. After being expectedly creeped out, Orton almost ran right into a Sister Abigail. Orton escaped it and went for an RKO, but Orton countered him. Bray began dominating Orton all the while and pulled another visual mind trick on him – this time, the ring appeared to have crawling worms inside it. Orton then got planted by a Uranage and a Senton soon after. Bray tried to land a Sister Abigail, but Orton escaped it once more and looked for a roll up pin. Bray kicked out and dropped Orton with a quick Lariat.

Orton slid to the outside and almost got planted with a running splash from Bray. But Bray jumped right into a beautiful dropkick counter. This didn’t keep him down for long though as Bray used his Sister Abigail to slam Orton into the security barrier. When Orton got back to his feet though, he repaid Bray’s finisher on him with a quick RKO on the outside. Orton threw Bray back into the ring and signaled for his Running Punt, but Bray moved out of the way and went to land another Sister Abigail. Orton slipped out of it and landed his backbreaker maneuver to save his skin at the last moment. Orton then went for another RKO, but he then got dropped by a Sister Abigail. Orton kicked out of the following pin, but things got creepy again once more – the image of crawling cockroaches appeared in the ring. This didn’t phase Orton in the end though, who went on to win the title after an RKO.

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (WWE Universal Championship)

Winner: And the NEW WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar!

Highlights: As soon as the bell rang, Lesnar took Goldberg to Suplex City. But Goldberg quickly got back into fighting mode and landed two huge spears on Lesnar! On the outside, Goldberg speared Lesnar right through the timekeeper’s barricade. Goldberg landed a knee right into Lesnar’s gut and then threw him back in the ring for a Jackhammer. Lesnar countered with an F5 hold, but Goldberg escaped in time just to land another Spear. Goldberg finally landed a Jackhammer, but it actually didn’t finish off the challenger! Goldberg smelled blood and looked to land another Spear, but Lesnar leapfrogged right over him! Lesnar eventually went right back into Suplex City mode as the crowd counted his repeated German Suplexes. Lesnar then finished his biggest rival with a devastating F5!

