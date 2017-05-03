Juliet Richardson, Kyle Korver’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It has been a difficult time for Kyle Korver and his family after Kyle’s brother, Kirk, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2018. Kyle’s wife, Juliet Richardson, has been by his side as he continues to grieve the loss of his brother, while also being in the midst of an NBA season.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst detailed what life has been like for Kyle since the loss of his brother, and how Juliet has been there to support him.

He’s still struggling with Kirk’s death. Last Sunday marked two months since the date. Kyle relies on his wife, Juliet, and the rest of the family for support. The grieving process is still ongoing, but basketball has enabled him to smile a little, just as it did all those afternoons in the backyard with his brothers.

Kyle’s wife is a 38-year-old musician, and the couple has three children. Kyle and Juliet got married on August 10, 2011.

Learn more about Kyle’s wife, Juliet, and his family who keeps him grounded away from basketball.

1. When She Was Growing Up, She Wasn’t Allowed to Listen to Rock Music

Although she would later find success as a musician, Juliet Richardson actually grew up in a household in which she was not allowed to listen to rock music.

That’s because her parents were born-again Christians, and they banned rock music, pop culture, and television from the house, according to Junkee. It wasn’t until she was older, when she left the house to pursue modeling, that she was introduced to some of the music that would come to influence her.

Specifically, she told Junkee that her brother gave her a CD care package consisting of Daft Punk’s Homework, My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless, Radiohead’s Ok Computer and U2’s Joshua Tree.

She soon realized that she was not interested in a career as a model.

“The fashion shoots are ridiculous, I did not enjoy them at all,” she told Junkee. “I mean I got to travel and see the world, that was definitely where all of the un-doing happened. That’s where I started my highway to hell.”

2. She First Found Success With the Band 1 Plus 1

Soon after leaving the world of modeling behind her, Juliet Richardson pursued music, and she became the lead singer of the band 1 Plus 1.

They found success with a cover of Cherry Bomb, the classic song by The Runaways. This cover reached the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in 2001, and it also made it into the Top 50 in the Billboard Dance chart.

However, Richardson was unhappy with the marketing push behind the band, and she told Junkee that she could feel that she was being packaged as “another manufactured pop-tart.”

Richardson, then, set off on her own to perform under the moniker MNQNN, pronounced as “mannequin.”

3. She Has Released One Album, ‘Random Order’

In 2005, Richardson returned to a major label to put out the album Random Order.

This was not under the MNQNN name; rather, she released the album under the name “Juliet.”

The most popular song from the album was “Avalon,” and the single version reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play chart. Her song “Ride the Pain” was also popular.

Richardson never released a second album, although she did collaborate with David Guetta in 2007.

4. They Met Through Church When Korver Was Playing for the Utah Jazz

Juliet Richardson and Kyle Korver are both religious, and this is actually how they met.

According to Christian Index, Kyle was introduced to Juliet by the pastor of Juliet’s church in Utah.

“She is an amazing woman, and my career has gone in a whole new trajectory since I met her,” Korver told the Christian Index. “She has helped me navigate through some injuries, frustrations, and difficulties. She has been a steady force for me. She speaks truth into me. She challenges me; and she loves me. She is everything I had hoped for in a wife.”

Kyle and his wife Juliet recently relocated to Cleveland after Kyle joined the Cavaliers.

5. They Have Three Children

Kyle Korver and Juliet Richardson have three children: Knox Korver, Kyra Elyse Korver, and Koen Korver.

Their youngest child is Koen, who was born just last year in November 2016.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Chris Vivlamore, Koen Korver was born on November 6th, 2016, and he weighed 8 lbs. 7 oz.