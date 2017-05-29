Veronique Larosee, Marc-Andre Fleury’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

#acesandice 💑 A post shared by Veronique Larosee Fleury (@vlarosee) on Feb 27, 2015 at 11:49am PST

Veronique Larosee is the wife of Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. The two have been married for seven years but have known each other since their teens. Larosee has been incredibly supportive of her husband, who is leading his team against the Washington Capitals in the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, trying to win the fourth Stanley Cup Championship of his career.

Veronique and Marc-Andre have been together for more than half of their lives; she lived on the same street as his billet family when he played junior hockey. Fleury was a bit shy and, by his own admission, actually needed an assist from his sister, Marylene.

“She always told me she didn’t want to date a hockey player. I always told her, ‘I’m not a hockey player; I’m a goalie.’ That was a while ago. I had to ask my sister to hook me up a little bit,” Fleury previously said.

Here is what you need to know:

1. She Married Fleury in 2012

On July 21, 2012, the couple said their “I do’s” in front of approximately 250 guests at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. Larosee wore an elegant, strapless, mermaid style gown and carried a large bouquet of white flowers. Fleury, nicknamed “Flower,” looked dapper in a black tuxedo and long necktie.

“Fleury and Larosée arrived at the church in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce while family and wedding attendants arrived in white Cadillac Escalades. After the ceremony guests were treated to a five-course meal at the Montreal Science Centre in historic Old Port Montreal. There was also a 45-minute fireworks show over the Port of Montreal during the reception. Wedding planners arranged to have guests shuttled from their hotel to the wedding and reception and back to their hotel in white charter buses,” the Cape Breton Post reported back in 2012.

2. She & Fleury Were Childhood Sweethearts

At age 15, Fleury went to Cape Breton to play for the Screaming Eagles in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. It was during Flower’s three years in the QJMHL that Larosee met the man who turned out to be the love of her life.

In 2003, he was selected first overall in the NHL Entry Draft — only the third goaltender in NHL history to be picked first — and was headed to Pittsburgh to play for the Penguins.

The couple has since moved to Las Vegas, where Fleury currently plays hockey.

3. She Has 2 Daughters With Fleury

The couple has two daughters, Estelle born on April 26, 2013, and Scarlett, born on July 22, 2015.

In 2015, Fleury talked about adding another child to the household.

“A little bit more craziness in the house, that’s for sure. A little less sleep. But it’s for the best. Kids are awesome and you feel proud when you’re a dad taking care of them, so it’s been a lot of fun,” he told Michelle Crechiolo.

The girls are big fans of hockey (and even bigger fans of their dad). Larosee is often seen at games with her two daughters, who are almost always decked out in their best Penguins gear. As you can see in the photo below, both girls have custom jerseys that read “Daddy” on the back.

4. Larosee Co-Owns a Kids Clothing Store

Larosee teamed up with a pal to open Alex et Estelle. The clothing is proudly made in Canada and a portion of the proceeds go to the Breakfast Club of Canada. Larosee and fellow NHL WAG, Catherine LaFlamme, opened the online boutique earlier this year.

“Alex et Estelle is the union of two moms who are passionate about their kids, fashion and philanthropy. We decided to launch our own clothing line to offer conscientious parents like us stylish, simple options that are in line with our values. Our priority is to offer products conceived ethically, mainly in Montréal. Alex et Estelle is softness, quality and love of sharing; because with every purchase, we give back a portion to children in need,” reads the company’s website.

5. She Drank Out of the Stanley Cup

After the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2016, Larosee celebrated with her husband — and even took a sip from the cup!

The Stanley Cup, of course, is the most coveted chalice in all of sports. It is tradition for players to celebrate by drinking from the Cup. Each player on the winning squad gets to spend a day with the oldest trophy in sports and there have been plenty of celebrations odder than drinking from it. Sylvain Lefebvre, for instance, had his first child baptized in the Cup after winning in 1996 with the Colorado Avalanche. Doug Weight ate ice cream out of it after winning it in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes. Kris Draper drank from it — later on, during the same day that his newborn daughter pooped in it.

Larosee is in some unique and interesting company, having imbibed from Lord Stanley’s Cup.