Aegon Championships Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable 2017

The 2017 Aegon Championships tournament is underway, and watching a live stream is easy, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

In the United States, coverage will be exclusively on the Tennis Channel (you can click here for the broadcast schedule), which makes DirecTV Now your best option, as other streaming services still don’t offer that channel as part of their packages.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the action from Queen’s Club on your computer or other streaming device, as well as an overview of what’s included with DirecTV and how to start a free trial:

DirecTV Now: What You’re Getting

DirecTV Now offers four different channel bundles: Live a Little ($35/month), Just Right ($50/month), Go Big ($60/month), and Gotta Have It ($70/month).

The last three all include the Tennis Channel, making the “Just Right” package the cheapest way to get the channel. Here’s a rundown of what’s included with the “Just Right” bundle:

Tennis Channels Included: Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, NBC (live in certain markets. You can click here to see if it’s available in your area), NBC Sports Network

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; No DVR

Free Trial: 7 days

DirecTV Now: How to Sign Up & Watch

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Just Right” package is $50 per month, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. If you want to watch on your mobile or streaming device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is available to download in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

The app is not yet available for Chromecast, Roku or Xbox One. You can click here for a complete list of devices compatible with the DirecTV Now app.