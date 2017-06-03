How to Watch Fox Live Online Without Cable in 2017

From the UEFA Champions League final to the US Open to the Super Bowl, with many others mixed in, Fox is home to countless big sports events throughout the year. And fortunately for those who are looking to cut the cord, live streaming the channel without a cable subscription continues to get easier.
When it comes to watching Fox online, there are a handful of different options in the form of over-the-top streaming services, which allow you to stream a handful of channels for a monthly fee: Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or PlayStation Vue.
Local networks are only available in select markets, and it’s going to vary by service, so the first thing to do is to figure out if Fox is available in your area. Here’s a rundown for the 20 biggest markets (note that it will need to say “live” for you to watch live sports on Fox):
Now that you know is Fox is available for one of the streaming services, here’s a rundown of what those services provide, and how to sign up:
Cheapest Option: Sling TV
If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. Fox is a part of the company’s “Sling Orange” bundle, which remains the lowest price point of all over-the-top streaming services at $20 per month.
Here’s a complete rundown of what you get with Sling Orange:
Extras: Watch on one device at once (with Sling Blue, it’s three devices. With Sling Orange+Blue, it’s four different devices); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)
2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account
3. Select the channel package you want. Both “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” will give you access to Fox if it’s available in your market
4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, the “Sling Blue” package is $25 per month, and the “Sling Orange + Blue” bundle is $40 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged
5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices
Most Markets, Most Channels: DirecTV Now
DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little,” comes in a bit more expensive ($35 per month) than Sling TV’s cheapest package, but it includes more channels, and after adding 14 Fox affiliate stations in April, it is now up to 31 total markets, which is the most of all streaming services.
2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account
3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include Fox
4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest of the four packages at $35 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged
If you’re looking to test out a new product and you’re not concerned about the lack of ESPN, Fubo TV is an interesting option. The service includes Fox in several markets, and it’s also worth noting that Fubo is a fledgling product that’s still growing its arsenal of channels, so it’s possible the service will add ESPN and others before the end of the year.
Though it’s more expensive than Sling’s base packages, Fubo TV is only $35 per month, has a DVR feature at no extra cost and offers a mostly sports-based channel lineup. It includes NBA TV, Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus and all 10 of the beIN Sports networks. The latter two are especially big if you’re looking for an international soccer package.
If you’re in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco or Miami, you may want to ignore PlayStation Vue, as those the cheapest bundle for those markets is “Access,” which costs $40 per month. Those in other markets, however, can sign up for “Access Slim,” which is a more reasonable $30 per month.
PlayStation Vue does have it’s advantages, however, as users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other service.
2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account
3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include Fox
4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest of the four packages at $29.99 per month, but it is $39.99 per month in select markets. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged