How to Watch Fox Live Online Without Cable in 2017

This is not a comprehensive list, so if your city isn’t listed, there’s still a chance Fox is available for you. You can click here to see if Fox is available in your area for Sling TV. You can click here to see if Fox is available in your area for DirecTV Now. You can click here to see where Fox is available for Fubo TV. And you can click here to see where Fox is available for PlayStation Vue.

Now that you know is Fox is available for one of the streaming services, here’s a rundown of what those services provide, and how to sign up:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. Fox is a part of the company’s “Sling Orange” bundle, which remains the lowest price point of all over-the-top streaming services at $20 per month.

Here’s a complete rundown of what you get with Sling Orange:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once (with Sling Blue, it’s three devices. With Sling Orange+Blue, it’s four different devices); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Both “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” will give you access to Fox if it’s available in your market

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, the “Sling Blue” package is $25 per month, and the “Sling Orange + Blue” bundle is $40 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Markets, Most Channels: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little,” comes in a bit more expensive ($35 per month) than Sling TV’s cheapest package, but it includes more channels, and after adding 14 Fox affiliate stations in April, it is now up to 31 total markets, which is the most of all streaming services.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; No DVR

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include Fox

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest of the four packages at $35 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

A New Option: Fubo TV

If you’re looking to test out a new product and you’re not concerned about the lack of ESPN, Fubo TV is an interesting option. The service includes Fox in several markets, and it’s also worth noting that Fubo is a fledgling product that’s still growing its arsenal of channels, so it’s possible the service will add ESPN and others before the end of the year.

Though it’s more expensive than Sling’s base packages, Fubo TV is only $35 per month, has a DVR feature at no extra cost and offers a mostly sports-based channel lineup. It includes NBA TV, Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus and all 10 of the beIN Sports networks. The latter two are especially big if you’re looking for an international soccer package.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 58. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $34.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; three DVR spots for free

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

2. If you’re on a computer, you can start watching TV right away in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. If you’re on a mobile device, download the Fubo app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store

Full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

If you’re in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco or Miami, you may want to ignore PlayStation Vue, as those the cheapest bundle for those markets is “Access,” which costs $40 per month. Those in other markets, however, can sign up for “Access Slim,” which is a more reasonable $30 per month.

PlayStation Vue does have it’s advantages, however, as users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other service.

Here’s a look at the “Access Slim” bundle:

strong>Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $29.99 per month ($39.99 for select markets)

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include Fox

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest of the four packages at $29.99 per month, but it is $39.99 per month in select markets. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices