How to Watch MLB Network Live Online Without Cable in 2017

With more people than ever ditching cable television and cutting the cord, the necessity for live streaming sports is becoming increasingly important. Fortunately, supply is meeting that demand in the form of over-the-top streaming services, which allow you to watch a handful of channels live for a monthly fee.

There are a bevy of these services, but if you’re looking to watch MLB Network online without cable, DirecTV Now is your best option, as most other streaming services still don’t offer the channel as part of their lineups.

You can sign up for a free trial right here, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what’s included:

DirecTV Now: What You’re Getting

DirecTV Now offers four different channel bundles: Live a Little ($35/month), Just Right ($50/month), Go Big ($60/month), and Gotta Have It ($70/month).

The last three all include MLB Network, making the “Just Right” package the cheapest way to get the channel if you want to keep it beyond the free trial. Here’s a rundown of what’s included with the “Just Right” bundle:

Baseball Channels Included: MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox (live in certain markets. You can click here to search available local channels in your area), Fox Sports 1, and regional sports networks (certain markets. You can click here to search available RSN channels in your area)

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

DirecTV Now: How to Sign Up & Watch

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Just Right” package is $50 per month, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. If you want to watch on your mobile or streaming device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is available to download in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

The app is not yet available for Chromecast, Roku or Xbox One. You can click here for a complete list of devices compatible with the DirecTV Now app.