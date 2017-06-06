How to Watch Yankees Games Live Online Without Cable in 2017

UPDATE: Read here to learn how to watch a live stream of the Yankees vs. Twins AL Wild Card game:

Cutting the cable cord doesn’t mean having to give up watching the New York Yankees on a daily basis. For a while, being able to watch in-market baseball games was the most difficult part of giving up cable, but that is quickly changing.

While MLB.TV has aimed to solve this problem by allowing fans to watch live streams of most games for a monthly or yearly subscription, there’s still the problem of blackouts for in-market viewers. Fortunately, Sling TV recently added regional networks to its base “Blue” package. That includes the YES Network, which means fans can watch a vast majority of Yankees games–along with over 40 other channels–for $35 per month.

Sling TV is ultimately the cheapest way for watching the most Yankees games without cable, but there are still a couple of other good potential options depending on what you’re looking for, such as DirecTV Now or Fubo TV. Here’s a complete rundown of how to stream the Bronx Bombers in 2017:

The Cheapest Option: Sling TV

While the Yankees play most of their games on the YES Network, they will also play occasionally on MLB Network, ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1. You can click here for their entire broadcast schedule for the 2017 season.

For those in the Yankees’ television market, Sling TV by far the best option. Not only will in-market fans get access to YES Network (click here to see the available local channels where you live), but Sling’s “Blue” package also includes Fox (live for viewers in New York and other certain markets), Fox Sports 1 and TBS.

If you also want to watch the games on ESPN, you’ll need to go with Sling’s “Orange + Blue” package. Here’s a rundown of what you’ll get with that particular bundle:

Baseball Channels Included: YES Network (certain markets; click here to find local channels available in your area), Fox (certain markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS (postseason games)

Total Channels Included: 50-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on four different devices at once (with Sling Orange, it’s one device. With Sling Blue, it’s three different devices); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Again, the “Sling Blue” bundle will include YES Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS, while the “Sling Orange” bundle has ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, the “Sling Blue” package is $25 per month, or you can get both for $40 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

The Complete Package: DirecTV Now

If you want as much baseball as you can handle, DirecTV Now is the way to go. Though the company’s “Just Right” package comes in at $10 more expensive than Sling’s “Orange + Blue” bundle, it includes all the same baseball channels as Sling TV plus MLB Network, which means it has every channel possible for Yankees baseball.

You’ll pay $50 per month, but this is the ideal package for the die-hard baseball fan.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle:

Baseball Channels Included: YES Network (certain markets; click here to see the available local channels where you live), MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox (certain markets), Fox Sports 1, TBS (postseason games)

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; No DVR

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. The “Live a Little” bundle will include ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS, while the “Just Right” bundle adds YES Network and MLB Network to that

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, and the “Just Right” package is $50 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Another YES Network Option: Fubo TV

If you’re looking to test out a new product and you’re not concerned about the lack of ESPN and TBS, Fubo TV is an interesting option. The service includes YES Network, as well as Fox and Fox Sports 1, so you’ll have access to most Yankees games. Also worth noting: Fubo is a fledgling product that’s still growing its arsenal of channels. It’s possible the service will add ESPN before the end of the season.

Though it’s more expensive than Sling’s “Blue” package, Fubo TV is only $35 per month, has a DVR feature at no extra cost and offers a mostly sports-based channel lineup. It includes NBA TV, Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus and all 10 of the beIN Sports networks. Moreover, if you’re at a computer, you’ll also have the opportunity to watch TV right in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. And lastly, the service allows you to sign in using your Facebook or Google account — a nice perk that not all services offer.

Here’s the rundown:

Baseball Channels Included: YES Network (certain markets; click here to see the available local channels where you live), Fox (certain markets), Fox Sports 1

Total Channels Included: 58 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $34.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; three DVR spots for free

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

2. If you’re on a computer, you can start watching TV right away in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. If you’re on a mobile device, download the Fubo app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store

Full list of compatible devices can be found here

Watching Yankees From Out of Market: MLB.TV

If the Yankees aren’t in your market, you can watch all their non-national television games via MLB.TV. The service has three pricing options: An MLB-wide yearly subscription for $112.99; an MLB-wide monthly subscription for $24.99; and a team-specific yearly subscription for $87.49.

In addition to being able to watch on your computer, you can watch through the MLB At-Bat app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store.

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store.

The app is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, XBox One, XBox 360, PlayStation3, PlayStation 4, and a handful of other connected devices. Click here for a full rundown of devices that carry the app.