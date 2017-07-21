Golf Channel Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Looking to watch a live stream of the Golf Channel? There are a number of different ways to do so, even if you don’t have cable.

While GolfChannel.com allows you to watch a live stream if you sign in to a TV provider, cord cutters who are looking to completely replace cable–or have already gotten rid of it–can watch the Golf Channel via an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to an entire package of channels for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from: Fubo TV is my Summer recommendation due to a sale that goes through the end of July, but Sling TV is the cheapest option for the long-term, while DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching the Golf Channel instantly:

Summer Sale: Fubo TV

While Fubo TV is typically $35 per month, it is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before July 31.

Not only does this make Fubo TV the cheapest current option for watching the Golf Channel, but the growing service also has an improving DVR and offers a mostly sports-based channel lineup. It’s biggest drawback is that it’s still missing ESPN, but it does offer NBA TV, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports, Fox Sports 1 and 2, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus, all 10 of the beIN Sports networks, Football Report TV and Eleven Sports in addition to the Golf Channel.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 62 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before July 31; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 10 DVR spots for free

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

2. If you’re on a computer, you can start watching TV right away in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. If you’re on a mobile device, download the Fubo app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store

Full list of compatible devices can be found here

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

Fubo TV’s current deal may make it the cheapest option for the next couple of months, but if you plan on using a streaming service beyond that, and if price is your No. 1 concern, Sling TV is the way to go. The “Sling Blue” package is $25 per month, while the Golf Channel is part of the “Sports Extra” add-on (Golf Channel isn’t part of the “Sports Extra” add-on with “Sling Orange.” Only “Sling Blue”) for another $10 per month.

At $35 per month, that’s the same as Fubo TV’s normal price, but Sling TV provides more customization and a more popular channel lineup.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” plus the “Sports Extra” add-on:

Total Channels Included: 45-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on three devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” plus the “Sports Extra” add-on gets you Golf Channel

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package is $25 per month, and the “Sports Extra” add-on is $10 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Channels, Most Markets: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle that the Golf Channel is “Go Big”, which comes in at $60 per month. That’s a bit steep, but if you’re willing to pay a little extra, there are some advantages.

First, you’re getting a channel package that is likely similar to what you were getting with cable, as “Go Big” provides access to more than 100 total channels, and second, they are offering an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Go Big” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 100-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $60 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; No DVR; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” both include the Golf Channel. You can add the Fire TV on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Go Big” package costs $60 per month, while “Gotta Have It” is $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is somewhere in the middle on the price vs. quantity of channels spectrum, as its cheapest package the Golf Channel is more expensive than Sling TV and Fubo TV ($44.99 per month), but it doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now.

Still, it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options. “Core,” “Elite” and “Ultra” include the Golf Channel

4. Enter your payment information. “Core” is $44.99 per month, while “Elite” is $54.99 per month and “Ultra” is $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices