EPL Live Stream 2017-18: How to Watch Without Cable in USA

Looking to watch a live stream of English Premier League matches in the United States? There are a couple of different options, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

First of all, NBC Sports Live allows you to watch a live stream of matches that are broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports Network and CNBC, while Premier League Pass will allow you to watch live streams of certain games that aren’t broadcast on TV. However, the first option requires you to sign in to a TV provider, while the second costs $49.99 and often won’t show the biggest matches.

Instead, cord cutters who are looking to completely replace cable–or have already gotten rid of it–can watch the matches on NBC, NBC Sports Network and CNBC via an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to an entire package of channels for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from: Fubo TV is my Summer recommendation due to a sale that goes through the end of September, but Sling TV is the cheapest option for the long-term, while DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching EPL matches on the NBC networks:

Ongoing Sale: Fubo TV

While Fubo TV is typically $35 per month, it is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for two months.

Not only does this make Fubo TV the cheapest current option for watching NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network and CNBC, but the growing service also has an improving DVR and offers a mostly sports-based channel lineup that has a heavy focus on international soccer. It’s biggest drawback is that it’s still missing ESPN, but it does offer NBA TV, Fox Sports 1 and 2, Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus, all 10 of the beIN Sports networks, Football Report TV and Eleven Sports.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 62 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 10 DVR spots for free; can sign in with your Fubo TV credentials to watch content on NBC Sports app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

2. If you’re on a computer, you can start watching TV right away in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. If you’re on a mobile or streaming device, you can watch by signing in to the Fubo app or the NBC Sports app

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

Fubo TV’s current deal may make it the cheapest option for the next couple of months, but if you plan on using a streaming service for the entirety of the Premier League season, and if price is your No. 1 concern, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. NBC (live in select markets)and NBC Sports Network are included in the “Sling Blue” bundle at just $25 per month, while CNBC is part of the “News Extra” add-on for $5 per month.

Another pro for Sling TV is the ability for more customization. While other services offer more channels in their base bundles, Sling has a variety of different add-on bundles, such as the aforementioned “News Extra” bundle, for just $5 or $10 extra per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” plus “News Extra”:

Total Channels Included: 50-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $30 per month

Extras: Watch on three devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with Sling TV credentials to watch content on NBC Sports app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” will give you access to NBC and NBC Sports Network, while CNBC is part of the “News Extra” add-on

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” plus “News Extra” add-on is $30 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Channels + Fire TV Offer: DirecTV Now

While DirecTV Now’s cheapest package, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, the service does have some important advantages.

First is a larger channel package, as even the “Live a Little” bundle, which is the smallest, provides access to more than 60 channels. Second, they are offering a Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Finally, NBC is live in more markets than Fubo or Sling, so this may be your best option if you’re in a smaller city.

The biggest drawback right now is the lack of a DVR, but that is on its way, so there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stages; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials to watch content on NBC Sports app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Whatever base bundle you pick will include NBC, NBC Sports Network and CNBC. You can add the Fire TV on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest at $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is somewhere in the middle on the price vs. quantity of channels spectrum. Its cheapest package with NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network and CNBC is “Access,” which is more expensive than Fubo TV, Sling TV and DirecTV Now’s cheapest options at $39.99, and at the same time, it doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now.

Still, it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials to watch content on NBC Sports app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network and CNBC

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest at $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices