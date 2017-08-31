Best Golf Rain Gear: Men’s Jackets & Pullovers 2018

A little rain shouldn’t stop you from making your tee time. There are ways to stay dry even if the skies have opened up. And it starts with quality golf rain gear, like waterproof jackets and pullovers.

Golf rain jackets are extremely effective today thanks to ever-improving technology. And most tend to have multiple functionalities such as wind-resistance and stretch fabric to allow for full range of motion on all of your golf swings. If you’re like me, you want to feel comfortable on the golf course. Being soaked from the rain isn’t comfortable and will likely lead to a poor round and a frustrating afternoon.

And if you are someone who doesn’t mind playing when it’s wet out but want to keep your feet dry, check out our post on the best waterproof golf shoes for 2018.

Keep reading below to see some of the most popular and highest-rated golf rain gear jackets and pullovers for men this year.

1. Adidas Golf Men’s ClimaStorm Essential Packable Rain Jacket

The ClimaStorm Essential Packable Rain Jacket from Adidas is perfect for any time there is precipitation, whether you’re on the course or off it. Extremely lightweight, the 100 percent polyester jacket is made of a stretch fabric ensures you won’t be restricted in your swing so you’ll get full range of motion on every shot.

The ClimaStorm Essential is waterproof up to 3,000 meters and critically seam-sealed so you’ll be sure to stay dry and comfortable. Comfort is key to a consistent golf game. It also comes with a 1-year warranty.

Price: From $49.95.00; price varies depending on color, size, and availability

Pros:

Lightweight and can pack into a pocket

Made with puremotion stretch fabric for extra flexibility

Waterproof to 3,000 meters

Cons:

Lightweight, so it’s probably not ideal for very cold temperatures

Some users experienced water entering the neck when it wasn’t zipped up

2. Puma Golf 2017 Men’s Longsleeve Rain Popover

The new Longsleeve Rain Popover from Puma Golf is a high-performance jacket when playing in the rain. It is highlighted by Puma’s StormCell technology, which is critically seam-sealed with 10,000mm waterproof fabric to ensure you’ll stay dry in wet conditions.

The jacket also features water resistant pockets, a bungee cinch for maximum rain protection, and a performance fit, which is slightly wider in the shoulders, chest, and sleeves so you’ll have plenty of flexibility on all your golf shots. Made of 100 percent nylon, it’s available in three stylish colors — Black, French Blue, and Glacier Gray.

Price: Black from $49.99 (plus $6.99 shipping); French Blue from $79.99 (33 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on color, size, and availability

Pros:

Water resistant pockets

Performance fit for extra comfort and mobility

Protects well against the wind

Cons:

Some users felt the size ran small

Might be uncomfortable for those who don’t like the turtleneck feel when zipped all the way up

3. FootJoy Golf HydroLite Rain Jacket

FootJoy’s HydroLite Rain Jacket combines style and performance. Featuring FJ’s HydroLite System waterproof shell, the jacket is extremely lightweight, but thanks to the seam-sealed 20,000mm waterproof fabric it’ll keep you dry all round long. For added rain protection, the jacket has waterproof zippers and storm flaps.

And don’t let the lack of bulk and lighter weight fool you, it can hold up when the temperatures drop. It also features a four-way stretch fabric shell for maximum range of motion. Available in 10 colors, the HydroLite comes with a 2-year waterproof warranty.

Price: From $99.95; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

Pros:

HydroLite System waterproof shell

Woven construction for extra protection

Waterproof zipper systems

Cons:

Some users felt sizes ran large

On the pricey side

4. Under Armour Men’s Storm Softershell Jacket

Under Armour is a major player in the golf — all sports, really — apparel business and their Storm Softershell Jacket is one their most popular items for players. Highlighted by UA’s Storm technology, this jacket brushes off rain with ease to keep dry and comfortable all day long. Made of 100 percent polyester, it’s also wind resistant.

The ColdGear technology works with the inner coating of the jacket to retain your own body heat to keep you warm on those colder days. As for flexibility, no problem. The 4-way stretch fabric ensures you’ll have a full range of motion with every tee and iron shot. With secure front pockets and a secure media pocket in the chest, the Storm Softershell Jacket is available in 14 different colors.

Price: From $79.95; prices vary depending on color, size, and availability ($77.21 to $149.99)

Pros:

Storm technology repels rain very effectively

ColdGear technology keeps you warm on colder days

Available in 14 different colors

Cons:

Some users needed time to adjust to the magnetic zipper

A little on the pricey side

5. Callaway 2017 Men’s Golf Full Zip Mesh Lined Stretch Wind Jacket

You can’t have a list about golf apparel without including Callaway. The Full Zip Mesh Lined Stretch Wind Jacket will not only protect you from brisk breezes, but the Opti-Repel technology will also repel rain, keeping you dry while you’re out on the course.

And the Opti-Stretch fabric guarantees there will be no restrictions when you step into the tee box. Grip it and rip it as you normally would, as the interwoven layers of spandex will give you full range of motion, just like if you were wearing a short sleeve polo. Made of 100 percent polyester, the jacket also features a reflective heat seal Tour logo on the right sleeve.

Price: From $55.36 (20 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on size, color, and availability

Pros:

Both wind and rain resistant

Opti-Stretch fabric allows for full range of motion

Price

Cons:

Only 2 colors available

No front pockets

