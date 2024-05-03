Buccaneers Receive Universal Acclaim For First-Round Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already having a great offseason before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield got a new contract. So did veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, a future Hall of Famer.

Contract extensions are in the works for two foundational young stars in safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

And all that before the 2024 NFL draft, where the Buccaneers selected Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round — a pick that has received universal acclaim in the football world.

“(Barton) is such an impressive player,” The Athletic’s Nate Tice said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “And everyone is saying he’s going to move to center but I don’t know if that’s necessarily what’s going to happen because he’s so talented and he could definitely play center, but he could play multiple positions.”

As the No. 26 overall pick in the draft, Barton will receive a 4-year, $14 million contract.

Barton and Wirfs Could Be Great For Next Decade

The Buccaneers drafted a generational offensive lineman in 2020 when they selected Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round.

Wirfs was a key component on Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie and in four NFL seasons has been a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL All-Pro.

One thing Wirfs hasn’t had on the offensive line since Ali Marpet retired following the 2021 season is another elite player next to him — Barton could be that guy.

The Buccaneers’ entire draft class received an “A” grade from PFF’s Trevor Sikkema, highlighted by Barton.

Barton started 39 consecutive games at Duke at center and left offensive tackle. He was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2022 and 2023 and earned Associated Press All-American honors in 2023.

Barton, 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, is also young — he turns 22 in June.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared Barton to Las Vegas Raiders center Cody Whitehair, a 9-year NFL veteran who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018.

“Barton’s technique, toughness and athleticism are exactly what teams will be looking for from an early starter with Pro Bowl potential,” Zierlein wrote.

Mel Kiper Jr.: Graham Barton Has ‘All-Pro Upside’

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had high praise for the Buccaneers after taking Barton.

“Graham Barton is my top-ranked center,” Kiper Jr. wrote, “and he’ll immediately help a run game that ranked 32nd in yards per attempt (3.4) last season. While he played left tackle at Duke, he has All-Pro upside at the pivot.”

Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager had Barton to the Buccaneers in his Mock Draft 2.0, which was the most accurate NFL mock draft according to Awful Announcing.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler singled out Tampa Bay bringing Barton in as well — despite not feeling the same about the rest of the Buccaneers’ draft class.

“Though I have mixed feelings about Tampa’s overall haul, the Buccaneers hit a home run with Barton, who should be the immediate starter at left guard,” Brugler wrote. “Aside from locking down a starting role, his value will be felt in his versatility, which will help Tampa get its best five linemen on the field — even if injuries happen.”